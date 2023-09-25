Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 is the calm before the storm that is the final few days of the 2023 MLB season, with just four games on tap tonight as most teams travel following their weekend series. That means a very limited menu for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups tonight, but don’t worry — there’s always value to be found if you know where to look. Here are three teams we recommend stacking in your squads.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, September 25

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Julio Rodriguez ($6,300)

Cal Raleigh ($4,200)

J.P. Crawford ($4,100)

Ty France ($3,300)

Stacking a lineup that’s set to take on Justin Verlander may seem like a bold choice, but this isn’t the JV we’re used to: The Astros righty has a 5.19 ERA so far in September and has allowed at least eight hits in three of his four starts this month. He’s yet to face the Mariners this season, but Seattle has scored at least five runs in five of their last six games — offense certainly wasn’t the reason they got swept in Texas over the weekend — and several of their regulars have hit Verlander well in the past. Rodriguez is the anchor here, with 31 homers and 36 steals on the season and a .722 lifetime SLG against the future Hall of Famer, but Crawford (.348/.444/.522 against Verlander, .910 OPS over his last 10) and France (.435/.435/.652, two straight multi-hit games) also carry nice upside.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Marcus Semien ($5,700)

Josh Jung ($4,800)

Mitch Garver ($4,300)

Robbie Grossman ($3,200)

The Rangers’ offense has finally woken up from an extended second-half swoon, and now they get a great matchup on Monday against Angels lefty Patrick Sandoval. Sandoval has allowed a whopping 22 runs (12 earned) in just 18.2 innings this month, and he allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and a whopping six walks in 2.2 innings in his one start against Texas this year. Semien is 3-for-8 with a double, a triple, three walks and just one strikeout in 11 career plate appearances against the lefty and homered twice on Sunday, while Garver (.907 OPS against left-handed pitching this year) and Grossman (.964) should thrive with the platoon advantage.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

Brandon Drury ($4,400)

Mike Moustakas ($3,600)

Jo Adell ($3,500)

Nolan Schanuel ($3,400)

If you’re looking to ball on a bit more of a budget tonight, though, look to the other side of this game. You may not be familiar with most of the Angels lineup at this point, but they’ve actually been hitting the ball a bit better over the last couple of weeks, and Rangers righty Jon Gray has been struggling this month. Gray has an 8.56 ERA across four September starts, with 22 hits (and five homers) allowed over that span. Adell has been L.A.’s best hitter of late, with six extra-base hits and a .563 SLG over his last 10 games. Drury has an .881 OPS over his last 10, while Schanuel has led off regularly against righties and has at least one hit in seven of his last nine games (OBP over that span: .378). Moustakas has hit Gray well in his career, batting .385 in 14 lifetime plate appearances.