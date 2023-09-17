Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, September 17

Rise and shine, DFS players. Sunday means a full schedule of matinees around the Majors — and precious little time to do your homework and get your lineups set. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS features 10 games, with action getting underway at 1:35 p.m. ET. To help you prepare for an afternoon of baseball, here are three teams that we recommend stacking.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, September 17

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Bryce Harper ($6,000)

Kyle Schwarber ($5,700)

Bryson Stott ($4,700)

Brandon Marsh ($3,300)

St. Louis righty Dakota Hudson has struggled mightily of late, allowing 12 runs over his last two starts, and things aren’t likely to get much easier on Sunday against this dangerous Phillies offense. Schwarber went yard again last night, his fourth in his last 10 games, to run his season-long SLG against righties to a clean .500. Harper, meanwhile, has absolutely owned Hudson in his career, going 6-for-7 lifetime with two doubles, a homer and three walks in 10 plate appearances. Those two will cost you a premium, but Stott (double-digit points in two of his last three games) and Marsh (two hits last night, slashing .304/.393/.488 this year against righties) will help you save some cash while still providing some nice upside.

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds

Pete Alonso ($5,300)

Francisco Lindor ($5,000)

Ronny Mauricio ($3,500)

Francisco Alvarez ($3,400)

There’s not much to recommend the post-deadline fire sale version of the Mets, but say this for New York: This lineup has been absolutely pounding lefties, slashing .292/.350/.556 as a team against southpaws since the start of September. They chased Reds rookie Andrew Abbott after just 3.2 innings in Saturday’s game, and I think they’ll do something similar against fellow lefty Brandon Williamson on Sunday. This will be Williamson’s second start since missing two weeks on the COVID IL, and his first wasn’t encouraging: The rookie’s velocity was down, and he gave up five runs on seven hits over just four innings against the Tigers. Alonso has a .919 OPS over his last 10 and has mashed lefties all year, while Alvarez has a five-game hitting streak and Lindor is slugging .552 from the right side of the plate this year.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals

William Contreras ($5,100)

Willy Adames ($4,400)

Mark Canha ($3,100)

Tyrone Taylor ($2,800)

They may not be packed with stars, but Milwaukee’s offense has quietly gotten much better in the second half, especially against lefties: The Brewers are a top-10 outfit against southpaws this month, hitting .281/.372/.422. Contreras has been the team’s best hitter all year, but it’s been righties like Adames (1.053 OPS over his last 10 games), Canha (.967, including three hits last night) and Taylor (1.000, including a homer last night) that have been the biggest catalyst. Nats veteran Patrick Corbin has given up a .300/.347/.498 line to righties this year, with 22 hits and 16 runs allowed across just 15.2 innings of work over his last three starts.