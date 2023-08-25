Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, August 25

After a lighter schedule on Thursday, MLB is back with a jam-packed slate on Friday, August 25. There is ample opportunity for those who enjoy setting daily fantasy lineups. The featured DFS slate at DraftKings consists of 12 games that begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, August 25th

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,800)

Matt Olson ($6,400)

Austin Riley ($5,800)

Marcell Ozuna ($4,600)

Each hitter in this quartet picked up at least two hits in the team’s last game. Ozuna hit a double and his 28th home run of the season and finished with four total RBI. When the Braves’ lineup last faced Giants’ starter Logan Webb, they tallied nine hits and picked up four earned runs.

The Braves are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are the +130 underdog, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Elly De La Cruz ($6,000)

Matt McLain ($5,700)

Spencer Steer ($5,000)

TJ Friedl ($4,400)

It was a rough series-opener for the Reds on Thursday. The lineup only had three total hits and scored two runs. Despite a slow day yesterday, though, this quartet has a lot of upside. Throw in a favorable matchup against Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt (0-6, 6.13 ERA), and the Cincy batting order should be a good play on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are the -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the +136 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals

Julio Rodriguez ($5,600)

J.P. Crawford ($4,200)

Eugenio Suarez ($4,200)

Teoscar Hernandez ($4,100)

Seattle will take on Kansas City starter Brady Singer, who enters with an 8-9 record and a 5.04 ERA. This will be his second start of the season against the Mariners. In the first, Singer allowed two earned runs on two hits. Rodriguez, Suarez and Hernandez all had hits in their last game, with Crawford taking an 0-for-4 day in the leadoff spot.

The Mariners are the -198 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +164 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.