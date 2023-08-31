New season, new lineup for DraftKings Network!

Following up on the excitement of the launch of GoJo and Golic and our Hurry-Up House Party to kick off football season, DraftKings Network is making some new additions to its fall lineup. These include a new show from Pablo Torre and a revamped weekend edition of The Sweat leading right into Brent Musburger back in the NFL pregame space on Sundays for the perfect way to start your gridiron day!

In partnership with Meadowlark Media, Pablo Torre Finds Out joins DKN on September 5 and will air every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3-4 p.m. ET. Pablo Torre Finds Out is where multi-platform award-winning journalist Pablo Torre hosts a no-holds-barred exploration of urgent sports questions. The show promises to entertain and enlighten fans as Torre dives into sports topics with his signature style.

.@PabloTorre is finally free to f*** around.



Follow us down the rabbit hole with a new show starting September 5 — and SUBSCRIBE to Pablo's (free!!) newsletter at https://t.co/QPBbwLkn29. pic.twitter.com/QzfvFQhLkW — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) August 9, 2023

Pablo Torre Finds Out joins other Meadowlark Media offerings like the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, God Bless Football and Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder. Oddball is the destination for Amin, Charlotte and guests to serve a daily dose of NBA opinion, interviews, games and hi-jinks, putting their Sports Illustrated and NBA front office backgrounds to work in delivering a show that stands out among the crowd. Meadowlark Media’s South Beach Sessions will also be joining the DKN lineup on Sundays starting September 10 from 2-3 p.m. ET following God Bless Football.

Moving to its new home on Saturdays and Sundays, The Sweat has been revamped with DraftKings personalities Emerson Lotzia, Steve Buchanan and Julian Edlow plus VSiN’s Josh Appelbaum. They deliver fast-paced, entertaining analysis, bringing fans inside the game with insights on daily fantasy sports matchups, money lines, and prop bets. The show will simulcast on VSiN.

New Look, New Time, Still Sweating.



Join us tomorrow and Sunday, 8-10am ET on @DKNetwork, @VSiNLive and DraftKings @YouTube for a HUGE football preview and the weekend’s best bets with @EmersonLotzia @SBuchanan24 @julianedlow and more! ⚾️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/1qCXldE5kc — The Sweat (@TheSweatDK) August 25, 2023

New VSiN simulcasts will also be joining the DKN lineup starting the week of September 4. These include A Numbers Game with Gill Alexander on Monday through Friday from 10-11 a.m. ET, Lombardi Line on Monday through Friday from 2-3 p.m. ET as well as Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET. Brent Musburger’s Countdown to Kickoff will also join the lineup on Sundays from noon to 1 p.m. ET beginning on September 10.

On A Numbers Game, radio personality and long-time podcaster Gill Alexander takes his audience on an insightful journey through the world of analytics, giving fans an inside look into unique, lesser-known numbers that shape modern betting strategies. Gill offers expert analysis and interviews with professional gamblers, contest players, and media personalities. Meanwhile, Countdown to Kickoff marks Musburger’s return to the time slot that he pioneered more than 40 years ago. With his finger on the pulse of the NFL, the sports broadcasting legend will give fans unmatched insight into the game and share his expert opinion on the latest sports betting trends each Sunday.

Lombardi Line features former NFL front office executive Michael Lombardi, along with VSiN hosts Stormy Buonantony and Femi Abebefe, as they provide a seasoned perspective on the world of football. Already a mainstay on VSiN, fans can now catch the show on DraftKings Network on weekdays from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET and weekends from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET, beginning September 2.

In addition to all that, Ross Tucker moves from midday to primetime and The Handle, a simulcast from VSiN, will move to primetime on the weekends.

Check out all exciting moves on our DKN schedule page as we further cement DraftKings Network as The Action Spot with can’t-miss moments from our roster of pop culture, sports, DFS and betting experts!

