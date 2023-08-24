GoJo and Golic to anchor DraftKings Network weekday lineup

Hey, Golic fans! We’ve got some great news for you!

Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. are joining forces to host a live daily studio show on DraftKings Network. Beginning August 28, GoJo and Golic will anchor DraftKings Network's weekday schedule from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET on Samsung TV Plus and DraftKingsNetwork.com. The show will also be available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Golics have a combined 53 years’ worth of broadcast and football playing experience and will tackle the biggest storylines in sports and pop culture while interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Listeners can expect the father-son combo to document the local eateries they attend on road trips, discuss the latest trends in fashion and footwear, break down games and give picks on upcoming action.

“Working with my dad in this capacity has always been the best thing I’ve been able to do professionally,” said Mike Golic Jr. “I’m excited for the opportunity and appreciate the platform DraftKings has provided us in reaching sports fans everywhere.”

“Since joining DraftKings in 2021 I’ve been blessed to work for an established organization that takes a forward-thinking approach to fan engagement,” said Mike Golic Sr. “Mike and I look forward to not only entertaining our fans with this new show but also meeting them on the platforms where they consume content.”

The Golics will continue to broadcast shows from their respective locations in Arizona and California with occasional stops in South Bend, Ind., and other remote locations. DraftKings host Jessie Coffield will anchor the show, and contribute to key storylines from the DraftKings studio in Boston.

But wait, there’s more! Only a week into their new show, the pair will be hosting a very special episode from the road for the NFL season opener. GoJo and Golic: Kickoff in Kansas City will be broadcast live from Arrowhead Stadium from 4-7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept 7. Viewers can watch Mike Jr. and Sr. preview the big Chiefs vs. Lions matchup (and full season ahead) along with guest contributions including Andrew Hawkins, The GM Shuffle’s Michael Lombardi, Ross Tucker and more, all LIVE on Samsung TV Plus in addition to DK YouTube and Twitter.

Watch the show every weekday on Samsung TV Plus and DraftKingsNetwork.com from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. The show will also be available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike Golic Sr. on X at @golic and Mike Golic Jr. on X at @mikegolicjr.

