Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder is here!

It may be the offseason, but we all know the NBA never sleeps. So it’s a good thing we’ve called in some reinforcements to help make sense of all the on (and off) court storylines. Introducing Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder, the newest addition to our growing DraftKings Network lineup and one that will offer basketball analysis unlike any you have ever seen.

Premiering this week on DraftKings Network and airing every Tuesday-Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET (which, if you need a refresher on how/where to watch DKN, you can find here), Oddball is the destination for Amin, Charlotte and guests to serve a daily dose of NBA opinion, interviews, games and hi-jinks, putting their Sports Illustrated and NBA front office backgrounds to work in delivering a show that stands out among the crowd.

Nebulous no more…



The first episode of Oddball is out NOW! Orlando Magic point guard @AnthonyBlack24_ joins the show! Watch the full episode now! https://t.co/3OgD8Mt1WV pic.twitter.com/zdWmlD6DLT — Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder (@oddballhoops) July 11, 2023

The first episode comes to us from the basketball oasis of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Here, Amin gives Charlotte a crash course in becoming an NBA insider and how to schmooze around Summer League, as well as interviewing recent top-10 pick and Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black.

Watch the first episode below, and for more segments and clips from Oddball, make sure to check out the Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder YouTube page as well as the DraftKings YouTube page. You can also follow the show on Twitter (and don’t forget to follow DraftKings Network on Twitter too).

P.S., if you’re in search of the latest and greatest full programming schedule for DraftKings Network, look no further and settle yourself in to The Action Spot!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.