Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Bargain Plays for April 2

The first week of the Major League Baseball season rolls on with another jam-packed day on Tuesday. While there is an afternoon game in Milwaukee and some early starts, the main DFS fantasy baseball slate gets started at 7:10 p.m. ET. That slate includes the nine games scheduled for under the lights. Yesterday on April Fools Day, Ronel Blanco reminded us that value plays are no joke as he delivered a massive 47.05 DKFP at just $6,500. I highlighted him as a good option in my value plays for Monday, and hopefully, he carried your fantasy team to a big night as well.

Let’s take a look at what value plays stand out on Tuesday’s 18-team slate.

I doubt we hit on another no-hitter from this slot, but Assad is a great value option to build around with a similar strategy that led to Blanco as a good play on Monday. Both starters are very affordable and in strong home matchups and allow for salary to stack bit bats in the rest of your roster.

Assad is in the Cubs rotation due to an injury to Jameson Taillon (back). The 26-year-old from Mexico was knocked around in Spring Training, allowing nine earned runs in 12 2⁄ 3 innings. He was much better in his last three appearances, allowing just three earned runs over 9 1⁄ 3 innings with 10 strikeouts. Last season, Assad split time between the rotation and the bullpen, posting a 3.02 ERA in 10 starts and a 3.07 ERA in 22 relief appearances. He probably won’t go extremely deep in the game but still should have a shot at the win. The Cubs are strong favorites over the Rockies on DraftKings Sportsbook. Assad is in a good matchup against the Rockies, who have only scored 14 runs in five games this season while hitting .200 as a team with a .255 wOBA and a 25.3% K%.

The Giants have hit Wade in the No. 3 spot in their order in each of their games against right-handed starting pitchers this season. They’ll face righty Michael Grove ($8,600) on Tuesday night, so Wade will be a nice option from under $3,500, bringing extra flexibility since he can slot in at either 1B or OF. Wade had a solid Spring Training and has gone 6-for-16 (.375) to start the season with a double, a walk and three runs scored. Last year, Wade hit 16 of his 17 home runs against righties and posted a .353 wOBA and 125 wRC+ in the split. Grove’s splits also lean Wade’s way since he allowed left-handed hitters to hit .344 with a .426 wOBA against him last season but was much more effective against righties. With all the splits and current form trending in his direction, Wade is a solid way to get a bat in the middle of a much-improved lineup at a decent price this Tuesday.

While I’m still in on Victor Scott II ($2,000), Barrosa is another great option at the minimum salary that can help make your salary cap space stretch. I’ve written up Scott the last few days and still love his speed upside, but Barrosa’s bat actually makes him a little safer play if he’s in the starting lineup on Tuesday. Barrosa was called up from Triple-A on Monday after Alek Thomas (hamstring) was placed on IL. While he didn’t start, he did make his MLB debut, pinch-hitting against left-hander Victor Gonzalez in the bottom of the ninth inning. Barrosa stung a double for his first MLB hit, showing he can produce against lefties, which will primarily be his role since the Dbacks have so many lefties in their outfield. On Tuesday, the Yankees will start lefty Nestor Cortes ($7,300), so Barrosa is projected to be in the lineup. Last year in Triple-A, Barrosa had a .274/.394/.456 triple-slash with 13 home runs and 15 stolen bases. In Spring Training, the 23-year-old hit .273 with three stolen bases and five runs scored. He may not have the elite speed that Scott offers, but Barrosa’s bat looks more MLB-ready, and he can also swipe a bag. If he does start, Barrosa will be part of a lineup that is off to a fast start, scoring 34 runs in five games.

