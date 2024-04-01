Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Bargain Plays for April 1

The Major League Baseball season still feels fresh and new after most teams wrapped up their first series of the season over the last weekend. On Monday, teams open new series as they get towards the back end of their starting rotation. With a few day games and home openers in the mix, there are 13 games throughout the day on Monday with seven games on the main featured fantasy baseball slate, which gets underway at 7:10 p.m. ET.

As players settle into their new roles for the new season, there are plenty of strong value plays to lock into your lineups. Let’s take a look at the 14 teams on Monday’s main slate and find the best bargains that can help balance your lineup and save some salary cap space.

MLB $300K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Network app.

With Justin Verlander (shoulder) and Jose Urquidy (forearm) not ready to make their season debuts yet, Blanco will get the call for the Astros as they host the Blue Jays. Blanco hasn’t ever been considered a top prospect, but the 30-year-old earned his spot in the rotation with a strong Spring Training. He allowed just six hits and no runs in 15 2⁄ 3 innings this spring, striking out 18. His most recent appearance came in minor league camp, where he struck out 10 in 4 1⁄ 3 innings for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Last year, Blanco made his MLB debut and finished with a 4.50 ERA and 5.99 FIP with 52 strikeouts in 52 innings across 17 appearances (seven starts).

While he’s still unproven at the MLB level, his strikeout potential gives him a very high ceiling in his home start against the Blue Jays. The Astros are still looking for their first win of the season, but they are favored in this matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook. Toronto split their four-game set in Tampa, scoring just two runs and one run in their two defeats. If Blanco can keep them in check and carry over his form from this spring, he’ll be a great bargain at this salary under $7,000. With starting pitchers not going especially deep early in the season, it’s usually a good strategy to go with cheaper starting pitchers and load up on high-ceiling power bats.

The Tigers finished their sweep of the White Sox in Chicago on Sunday, and Ibáñez was the hero off the bench. His pinch-hit single in the ninth inning snapped a 2-2 tie and turned out to be the game-winner. Ibáñez looks to be in a platoon with Zach McKinstry ($3,100) at 3B to start the season, but his positional versatility should secure him regular playing time throughout the season. He got the Opening Day nod at 3B against a left-handed starting pitcher and hit in the leadoff spot, going 1-for-3 with an RBI. He has been hyped as the team’s lefty specialist this season after hitting .261 with a .343 wOBA against southpaws last season. He also is coming off an impressive Spring Training in which he hit .273 with five home runs. He brings a good ceiling if he hits leadoff once again atop the Tigers’ solid lineup and should get a favorable matchup against lefty Sean Manaea ($7,800) on Monday.

Scott is once again a good option at the minimum salary while filling in for the Cardinals in center field. The 23-year-old prospect collected his first MLB hit on Sunday night, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk and scoring twice. He is only 2-for-14 (.143) to start the year but did get his first stolen base in the series against the Dodgers as well. He brings elite speed after swiping 94 bags last season while splitting time between High-A and Double-A in the minor leagues. While his speed is his best fantasy asset, he also hit .303 with a .794 OPS. Scott is a left-handed hitter, so a matchup with knuckleballer Matt Waldron ($7,600) puts him on the strong side of his splits. He should also be able to run wild if he does manage to get on base since the slower knuckleball is typically easier to run against. While his bat still needs more seasoning, at just $2,000 all he needs is a chance on the bases to end up as a top value option.

