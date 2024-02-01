Pacers vs. Knicks pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, February 1

The hottest team in the NBA will attempt to keep its winning streak alive Thursday as the New York Knicks (31-17) host the Indiana Pacers (27-21). The Knicks have won eight games in a row and look like a title threat since adding OG Anunoby, while the Pacers are hoping to bounce back after a loss to the Celtics. These teams met once before this season, with Indiana winning 140-126. However, that was before Anunoby joined New York and Pascal Siakam joined Indiana.

The Pacers have listed Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, T.J. McConnell and Jalen Smith as questionable. If Haliburton plays, he expects to be on a minutes limit. Anunoby and Quentin Grimes are questionable for New York, with the former missing the last two games due to an elbow issue.

The Knicks are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total comes in at 236. New York is -155 on the moneyline while Indiana is +130.

Pacers vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -3

It’s hard to pick against the Knicks at this juncture, especially with the way Jalen Brunson has been playing. The star point guard is expected to be named an All-Star in Thursday’s announcement of the reserves for both conferences. The Knicks have covered the spread in their last six games, with four covers as the favorite.

Even with the Pacers likely getting some key rotation players back in Mathurin and McConnell, Haliburton being limited hurts Indiana. Siakam has shown he can lead this team but the Pacers need both stars together to have a shot against the better teams in the East. With the way Brunson and the Knicks are rolling right now, it’s hard to go against them.

Over/Under: Under 236

The Pacers are one of the more over-friendly teams in the league behind their high-powered offense, but they are 3-4 to the over in their last seven games. The Knicks have gone over the total in just one of their games during this eight-game winning streak. I like New York’s defense to rise to the occasion at home and limit Indiana enough to keep this total under 236.