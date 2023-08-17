How did Browns rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson perform in Week 2 of the preseason?

The Cleveland Browns played their third game of the preseason on Thursday night, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. This is the third time that we have gotten to see rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson suit up. Heading into the preseason, it was expected that he would start out on the practice squad, but he is making a name for himself in limited action.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Browns rookie Thompson-Robinson in Week 2 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Week 2 stat line

Thompson-Robinson played the entire first half, with Kellen Mond coming on after halftime. DTR finished 13 of 25 passing for 164 yards. The dual-threat quarterback scrambled four times for 18 more yards.

How did Dorian Thompson-Robinson perform in Week 2?

The quarterback room in Cleveland is packed. Deshaun Watson will be the starter, but after that it gets murky. Joshua Dobbs was the presumed No. 2, with Mond behind him and DTR coming in fourth. Thompson-Robinson hasn’t resembled a rookie and looks poised in the pocket and under center. His scrambling upside mirrors the play of a younger Watson and there was some estimation by Thursday’s broadcast team that Thompson-Robinson has played well enough in three games to earn the backup role to the starter.