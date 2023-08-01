Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, August 1

A full slate of baseball games is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1. Each team is expected to be in action, barring inclement weather. With every team playing, this presents several options for your daily fantasy lineups. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS begins at 7:05 p.m. ET and consists of 14 games to choose from. Here are our favorite team stacks for Tuesday’s matchups.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, August 1

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Wander Franco ($5,500)

Randy Arozarena ($5,200)

Yandy Diaz ($4,500)

Brandon Lowe ($4,500)

Diaz picked up two hits in the leadoff spot in Monday’s series opener against the Yankees. Franco and Lowe each knocked home runs, while Arozarena went hitless. This quartet will take on New York starter Carlos Rodon. After spending the majority of the season on the IL, the lefty has struggled and heads into this game with a 1-3 record and a 5.75 ERA.

The Rays are the narrow -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees are the -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

New York Mets vs. Kansas City Royals

Francisco Lindor ($5,200)

Pete Alonso ($4,800)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,600)

Jeff McNeil ($3,800)

The New York batting order will be walking on pins and needles as the team looks like sellers at the trade deadline. Whoever makes it into the lineup on Tuesday night, though, will have a great matchup against Kansas City starter Zack Greinke (1-11, 5.49 ERA). Lindor hit his 21st home run of the season in his last game. He finished with three hits and another walk. McNeil, Nimmo and Alonso all tallied at least one hit, with the latter adding two RBI.

The Mets are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +130 home underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,700)

Matt Olson ($6,300)

Austin Riley ($6,100)

Ozzie Albies ($5,600)

Atlanta dropped the series opener after allowing three solo home runs. Their lone run was a fifth-inning long ball from Matt Olson, his 36th of the year. The Braves lineup only had four hits, but keeping this offense down for long is tough. They should be able to rebound against Los Angeles starter Patrick Sandoval (6-7, 4.13 ERA). Acuna and Albies went a combined 0-for-6 in the first two spots of the batting order. Riley narrowly missed a home run and hit his 19th double of the season. Olson finished 2-for-2 with two walks to go along with his home run and RBI.

The Braves are the -250 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Angels are the +205 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.