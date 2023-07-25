Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, July 25

The MLB returns with a full schedule on deck for Tuesday, July 25. Every team should be in action, barring any inclement weather. The DraftKings DFS featured slate is loaded, consisting of 12 games to choose from. With so many options available, here are our favorite team stacks for Tuesday’s baseball action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, July 25

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Corbin Carroll ($6,000)

Ketel Marte ($5,600)

Christian Walker ($5,400)

Geraldo Perdomo ($4,500)

Arizona will take on St. Louis starter Steven Matz, who enters with a 1-7 record and a 4.67 ERA. The Diamondbacks have lost five in a row but still have value in their lineup. Marte and Walker both had two hits on Monday, with the latter knocking his 21st home run of the season. Carroll and Perdomo went hitless but are both still hitting at least .278.

The Diamondbacks are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics

J.D. Davis ($4,200)

Patrick Bailey ($3,700)

Austin Slater ($3,500)

Wilmer Flores ($3,400)

San Francisco has lost six games in a row but has a good matchup against Ken Waldichuk (2-6, 6.75 ERA) and Oakland. Slater went 0-3 in his last game but is hitting .303 on the season. Flores knocked his 13th home run of the season, while Bailey tallied a hit on Monday. Davis went hitless but still has upside against Waldichuk on Tuesday.

The Giants are the -255 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +215 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($6,500)

Juan Soto ($5,700)

Manny Machado ($5,400)

Ha-Seong Kim ($4,400)

San Diego dropped the series' first game but looks to bounce back on Tuesday against veteran Rich Hill (7-9, 4.84 ERA). Kim hit two home runs in the leadoff spot, so don’t add him expecting the same output, but just the value that comes from likely leading off again. Tatis is slashing .280/.330/.504 and has the best chance of a positive output in this matchup. Soto went hitless, while Machado picked up one hit on Monday.

The Padres are the -275 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pirates are the +230 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.