NCAA Tournament College Basketball Futures: Odds, Predictions to Consider for UConn, UNC on DraftKings Sportsbook

With the NCAA Tournament on deck this week, the market on DraftKings Sportsbook continues to flood with even more betting options. I already wrote up three different ways I’m backing Kentucky, but here are a couple more teams I’m targeting.

I gave out the play on the Final Four when I bet UConn to win the Big East, and now I’ll add another unit on it, plus lay some juice on the Elite Eight. The Huskies certainly got a tough draw, but they are still the best team in the country by a wide margin. The potential Sweet 16 matchup against Auburn is probably more of an Elite 8 game, but it doesn’t change my opinion on the outcome. Grabbing the -160 price to make the Elite Eight is essentially just jumping ahead to that game and taking a discounted moneyline on the side I know I’ll be on.

This one was around even money at one point and has really moved. The Tar Heels are definitely the weakest 1-seed, but that doesn’t mean they should have this long odds just to win three games.

I understand the downside of this team — I bet them in-game against NC State several times. But the first two games UNC plays will be in Charlotte against Wagner and then either Mississippi State or Michigan State. No layup game, but a game Carolina will be heavily favored in at home. Assuming the Heels are a second weekend team, I really like the draw in the Sweet 16 game to advance and cash this bet. Alabama, St. Mary’s, Grand Canyon and Charleston are the potential opponents for that game. Ranking 24th in offensive efficiency and sixth in defensive efficiency, this team is fully capable of making a run. Backing them this way avoids the potential matchup with Arizona or Baylor at the bottom of the bracket.

