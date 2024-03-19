Kentucky Wildcats NCAA Tournament Futures: Odds, Predictions to Consider for College Basketball Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook

With the NCAA Tournament on deck this week, the market on DraftKings Sportsbook continues to flood with even more betting options. One team I have my eye on is Kentucky, and I’m backing them in a handful of ways.

I put these plays out on X at the start of the week, and while some have moved a bit, I still think they are all worth a bet at the current priced. I’ve liked Kentucky a lot this season, but they’ve gone through plenty of ups and downs. I kind of like that they are entering the NCAA Tournament on a low, following a loss in their first game of the SEC Tournament. The Wildcats have a deep team that’s insanely efficient on offense (ranking top-five), but defense has been the issue.

On the season, Kentucky ranks outside of the top-100 in defensive efficiency. However, we’ve seen this team hold elite competition to low totals on the road this season — highlighted by Auburn scoring just 59 against them. When the buy-in is there on defense, the ceiling for this team is extremely high, and a deep tournament run is in the cards.

I really like the Sweet 16 path here, with Oakland standing in the way in the first round, followed by either Texas Tech of NC State. Any of those teams would be a terrible loss for this Kentucky team. If we get there, we’re playing with house money, but Marquette is very beat-able and we still don’t know how healthy Tyler Kolek is. Then Houston always has the potential to go completely cold on offense at times, leaving this region wide open for a team with upside like the Wildcats.

