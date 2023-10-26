NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 26

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA and NFL games.

The tool allows us to toggle the tease total to see how a play has performed against various numbers, but I’ll be sticking to the default of 4 points to ensure -110 odds.

First leg: 76ers +10

Despite all the chaos with James Harden, the 76ers opened as just 4.5-point dogs vs. the Bucks. I’m not exactly a big Harden guy, but it’s pretty shocking to see the number that low with Philly’s second-best player out on the road — in what also happens to be Damian Lillard’s Milwaukee regular-season debut.

So, it only makes sense the spread jumped a bit to six points and has even gotten up to 6.5 at a point. Nothing wrong with waiting a bit to see if it moves up a smidge to get that extra half-point, but it’s not necessary with this tease.

Most NBA teams managed to refrain from losing by 10 or more points last season, with 16 teams only losing by nine or fewer (or winning) in 80% of their games. The 76ers tied for the best cover percentage at this mark (86.6%) and they were the only team with single-digit losses by more than 10 (they had 3 pushes at this mark).

Also, as highlighted in DraftKings Sportsbook’s Stats Hub, 76ers have covered a 4-point teaser in 15 of their last 18 non-division road games.

As for Milwaukee’s side of things, they were one of the better teams at winning by more than 10 last season. However, that doesn’t mean much since they only won by 11-plus in 34.1% of their games.

Second leg: Suns +9.5

Speaking of absent star players, one would think the ghost of Anthony Davis has to do better than he did on opening night, right? Either way, this is a number I like if Devin Booker is ruled out, so I don’t feel compelled to wait on a status update because it feels like 5.5 spread indicates he and Bradley Beal should miss this game.

Similar to Milwaukee, the Lakers were tied for the 10th-best cover rate at this number when playing at home against a conference opponent. Yet again, they only went 9-17 against a 9.5-spread in this setting. Meanwhile, the Suns went 18-8 on the road against conference opponents last season.

That number for Phoenix isn’t as promising as Philly’s numbers, but here’s an even better one. The Suns lost by nine or fewer (or won) in 27 of the 30 instances in which they were playing a conference opponent following a win last season.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.