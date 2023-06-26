Sharks D Erik Karlsson wins Norris Trophy for top defenseman in 2022-23

The 2023 NHL Awards show will take place on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. One of the top awards on the slate for Monday is the Norris Trophy, given to the NHL’s top defenseman each season. Here we’ll go over the nominees for the Norris and update you on the winner.

2023 NHL Awards: Norris Trophy

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Update — Karlsson has won his third Norris Trophy, beating out Makar and Fox, each a past Norris winner as well. Karlsson posted 101 points, the most by a defenseman since the ‘90s.

Erik Karlsson was the top choice on 123 of 196 ballots en route to becoming the fourth in League history to claim the Norris Trophy with different clubs, following Chris Chelios, Doug Harvey and Paul Coffey. #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/CYi6YD6PIf pic.twitter.com/z4tblvieI6 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 27, 2023

The favorite to win the Norris this season is Karlsson, who led all defensemen with 101 points in 82 games for the Sharks. His point total is tied for 13th most by a defenseman in a single season all-time. The last time an NHL defenseman had over 100 points was back in 1991.

Fox is a finalist again after winning the Norris Trophy back in 2021. He finished fifth in Norris voting last season after scoring 74 points in 78 games for the Rangers. This season, Fox had 72 points in 82 games.

Makar is the reigning Norris Trophy winner and is a finalist for the third straight season. He posted 66 points in 60 games for the Avalanche this season. While Makar missed plenty of time due to injury he stilled helped the Avs finish atop the Central Division.