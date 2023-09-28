Week 4 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

Well, last week was certainly a big one for NFL Survivor pools. The Jaguars and Ravens were popular picks across most contests. The Cowboys were felt to be a safe pick, even if they were playing a road game. So much for that. All three lost and cleaned out Survivor pools all across the nation.

If you managed to survive, we’re on to Week 4. Plenty of pools are offering second-chance leagues. If you got eliminated or have yet to join a pool, check out the many contests DraftKings Sportsbook is offering. If you’ve never played in a Survivor pool, it’s a fun alternative to traditional pick ‘em contests. You pick one team each week that you think will win. If your team loses this week, you’re eliminated (unless it’s a double elimination pool). If your team wins, you can make a pick next week. If your team wins next week, you can make a pick the following week, and so on. The catch is that you cannot pick the same team twice.

We’re back with a look through safe, value, and trap picks for Week 4. Last week, I actually did pretty well with my suggestions. I picked the Chiefs and 49ers as safe picks, and noted that the Cowboys were a trap pick. I was even 2-1 with my value picks, correctly predicting the Dolphins and Seahawks, but missing out on the Ravens. On to Week 4!

Safest picks

49ers over Cardinals

Chiefs over Jets

Some might think these are safe. The 49ers are playing a divisional game while the Chiefs are playing a road game. If the 49ers were playing the Cardinals in Arizona, I might think otherwise. But with extra rest coming off the Thursday win over the Giants, this is a good spot for them. And the Jets are just plain bad.

Best value picks

Maybe Cowboys over Patriots

There isn’t a ton of traditional value this week. Given the upsets we’ve seen, it might be time to roll with a safe pick and be done with it for the week.

Trap pick

Eagles over Commanders

Chargers over Raiders

The Commanders are inferior to the Eagles, but even after last week’s ugly loss to the Bills, they can still be a dangerous team. The Chargers are sufficiently inconsistent that I would stay away from them in a divisional matchup.