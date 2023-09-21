Week 3 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

The NFL returns for Week 3 and the final full slate of games in September. Next week, TNF will air in September, but the rest of the schedule will take us into October. Enjoy the early fall while you can!

Last week was a fun weekend of football that saw some upsets and one almost upset that would have upended Survivor pools. The Giant climbed back from a 28-7 deficit to beat the Cardinals 31-28 and keep a large chunk of Survivor entrees alive for one more week.

For those who have never played in a Survivor pool, you pick a team each week to win out right. If they win, you advance to the next week, if they lose (or tie in some instances), you are eliminated. You cannot pick the same team twice, so you are picking a new team each week. The last person standing wins. You can join some third chance pools at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’re back to offer up some advice on how best to approach your picks in Week 3. There are some heavy favorites this week and a key strategy decision is how quickly to fire off those big favorites. We’re here to offer some advice on safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

Safest picks

Chiefs over Bears

49ers over Giants

Chicago is in chaos with Justin Fields seemingly (or not) throwing the coaching staff under the bus and the team being a veritable train wreck. New York managed a comeback win over Arizona last week, but will be without running back Saquon Barkley, left tackle Andrew Thomas, and left guard Ben Bredeson. This game seems like a punt for them, even with the short week.

Best value picks

Dolphins over Broncos

Seahawks over Panthers

Ravens over Colts

The Dolphins could turn into a team worth saving down the road, but otherwise, this is a group worth using sooner than later. The Ravens have some value with their Rams matchup in December, but you have to get their first.

Trap pick

Cowboys over Cardinals

Dallas probably crushes Arizona, but avoid road games in the early going.