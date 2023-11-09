Full list of Week 10 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL kicks off the second half of 2023 regular season this week and we get quite the mix of fun matchups with playoff implications, some pretty brutal contests, and some randomly interesting games.

The week opens with a brutal Thursday Night Football contest between the Panthers and Bears. Sunday offers us huge matchups including 49ers-Jaguars and Browns-Ravens. The Texans and Bengals face off in what could prove the most fun matchup in light of how those teams are developing. You could argue Falcons-Cardinals is the most intriguing just because it marks the return of Kyler Murray.

In the meantime, I’m back with straight-up picks for Week 10 of the regular season. I pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week, I was 10-4 overall on my picks. I was 3-0 on high confidence picks, 3-1 on medium confidence, 4-2 on low confidence, and I lost my only no confidence pick (Titans over Steelers).

On to the picks!

High confidence

Cowboys over Giants

Medium confidence

Ravens over Browns

Bengals over Texans

49ers over Jaguars

Seahawks over Commanders

Bills over Broncos

Low confidence

Bears over Panthers

Patriots over Colts***

Saints over Vikings

Bucs over Titans

Cardinals over Falcons***

Jets over Raiders

No confidence

Packers over Steelers***

Chargers over Lions***