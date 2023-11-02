Full list of Week 9 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL kicks off November and the playoff push is picking up its pace. All but two teams have at least one win, and five of the eight divisions feature a first place team less than two games up on their rivals. There are ten weeks of football remaining, so plenty will change, but November (and Daylight Savings on Sunday!) open with a bang.

I’m back with another week of straight-up picks. I’m picking every game on the Week 9 slate, but offering a confidence level for the pick. Those levels include high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week, I went 10-6 with my picks. I was 4-0 for high confidence picks, 4-3 at medium, 2-2 at low, and 0-1 at no confidence. I return with picks for all 14 games on the schedule. Three of my picks are outright betting upsets.

High confidence

Ravens over Seahawks

Browns over Cardinals

Saints over Bears

Medium confidence

Falcons over Vikings

Colts over Panthers

Eagles over Cowboys

Chargers over Jets

Low confidence

Dolphins over Chiefs***

Commanders over Patriots***

Texans over Buccaneers

Packers over Rams

Giants over Raiders

Bengals over Bills

No confidence

Titans over Steelers***