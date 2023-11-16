Full list of Week 11 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is back for Week 11, and here’s hoping my picks go better than they did in Week 10. Last week was a brutal one with a host of upsets along the way. Each week I put together straight-up picks and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no.

I went 5-9 overall and it was mostly a disaster. I got my one high confidence pick right, but was 1-4 on medium confidence picks, 3-3 on low confidence picks, and missed on both my no confidence picks.

I’m back with another round of picks and have a healthy mix between the four categories. I rarely have more than two no confidence picks, so we’ll see if my upsets can pan out. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

High confidence

Cowboys over Panthers

Dolphins over Raiders

49ers over Buccaneers

Medium confidence

Ravens over Bengals

Lions over Bears

Commanders over Giants

Jaguars over Titans

Bills over Jets

Low confidence

Browns over Steelers

Vikings over Broncos***

Chiefs over Eagles

No confidence

Texans over Cardinals

Packers over Chargers***

Rams over Seahawks***