Full list of Week 11 straight-up picks with confidence levels

We make picks for all 14 NFL games with levels of confidence ahead of Week 11.

By David Fucillo
Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys after Lamb’s receiving touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The NFL is back for Week 11, and here’s hoping my picks go better than they did in Week 10. Last week was a brutal one with a host of upsets along the way. Each week I put together straight-up picks and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no.

I went 5-9 overall and it was mostly a disaster. I got my one high confidence pick right, but was 1-4 on medium confidence picks, 3-3 on low confidence picks, and missed on both my no confidence picks.

I’m back with another round of picks and have a healthy mix between the four categories. I rarely have more than two no confidence picks, so we’ll see if my upsets can pan out. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

High confidence

Cowboys over Panthers
Dolphins over Raiders
49ers over Buccaneers

Medium confidence

Ravens over Bengals
Lions over Bears
Commanders over Giants
Jaguars over Titans
Bills over Jets

Low confidence

Browns over Steelers
Vikings over Broncos***
Chiefs over Eagles

No confidence

Texans over Cardinals
Packers over Chargers***
Rams over Seahawks***

