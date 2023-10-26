Full list of Week 8 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL certainly turned things upside down in Week 7. The Bills and 49ers were two sizable favorites that lost, but we also saw modest favorites like the Raiders, Rams, and Commanders all lose last weekend. If you’re in any kind of pick ‘em contests, there’s a decent chance the best performer last week finished below .500.

My picks last week were abysmal, as I finished 4-9 overall. I missed on both high confidence picks (Bills and 49ers), was 2-2 on medium confidence picks, 1-5 on low confidence picks, and nailed the Giants as my no confidence pick.

And so, we’re back with straight-up picks for Week 8 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

High confidence

Bills over Buccaneers

Dolphins over Patriots

Ravens over Cardinals

Lions over Raiders

Medium confidence

Eagles over Commanders

Cowboys over Rams

Falcons over Titans

Seahawks over Browns

Chiefs over Broncos

49ers over Bengals

Chargers over Bears

Low confidence

Jets over Giants

Steelers over Jaguars***

Texans over Panthers

Saints over Colts***

No confidence

Packers over Vikings***