Full list of Week 7 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is headed into Week 7 as the playoff race slowly picks up steam. We’ve got a long way to go until the playoffs, but this weekend brings some huge matchups for teams looking to stay in the thick of it. The week opens with a big inter-conference matchup between the Jags and Saints, and closes with a 49ers-Vikings matchup that lost some luster but is still a critical one for both teams.

I’m back with Week 7 picks a week removed from a 9-6 performance. Last week, I was 3-1 on high confidence picks, 4-1 on medium confidence, 1-3 on low confidence and 1-1 on no confidence picks. I should probably stay away from picking the Bears as winners in anything.

This week, I’ve got a pair of high confidence picks, but both are road games that could get dicey. The Bills and 49ers are definitively better than the Patriots and Vikings, respectively, but road games can create all kinds of zaniness. On the other hand, I’m daring to pick the Giants over the Commanders. A home NFC East game means all bets are off!

Here’s my full list of straight-up picks sorted by confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog (as of this article publishing on Thursday morning) to get the win.

High confidence

Bills over Patriots

49ers over Vikings

Medium confidence

Buccaneers over Falcons

Rams over Steelers

Seahawks over Cardinals

Chiefs over Chargers

Low confidence

Saints over Jaguars

Ravens over Lions

Colts over Browns***

Raiders over Bears

Packers over Broncos

Dolphins over Eagles***

No confidence

Giants over Commanders***