Week 8 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

If you’re still alive in your NFL Survivor pool, congrats, because last week was ugly. The Bills, 49ers, Raiders, Commanders and Rams were all popular picks and lost. The Seahawks managed a win, but it was a tough week for many.

If you are looking for a second-chance Survivor pool, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering new contests on a recurring basis. If you haven’t played Survivor, you pick one team to win each week. If they win, you advance, and if they lose, you are eliminated. You cannot pick the same team twice, so there is strategy in when you use the best teams.

I offer up Survivor picks each week, and last week was awful. My safe picks were the 49ers and Bills, my value picks were the Seahawks and Rams, and my trap pick was the Chiefs. Not a pretty performance. Nonetheless, on to this week’s picks.

Safest picks

Dolphins over Patriots

Bills over Buccaneers

Divisional games are never ideal, but even with the Patriots upset of the Bills, the Dolphins should roll at home in this one. The Bills face a Bucs team that is entirely hit or miss, but this should be a strong bounce-back opportunity for them.

Best value picks

Chargers over Bears

This will be a popular pick, so it doesn’t hold value in that sense. But, if you still have the Dolphins or Bills available, it’s worth saving them for future weeks. The Bears are playing adequate football, so this is no gimme. But it’s worth grabbing LA this week.

Trap pick

Chiefs over Broncos

The Chiefs probably win this one with ease, but a road divisional game is worth staying away.