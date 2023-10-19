Week 7 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

The NFL is back for Week 7 and this probably the toughest week of the season to date — at least looking ahead for decision-making. There have been some brutal losses each week, but usually there are a few clear choices heading into the weekend.

If you’re eliminated from your Survivor pool, you’re welcome to join a second-chance pool in Week 7 at DraftKings. If you haven’t played Survivor, you pick a team to win in a given week. If they win, you advance and if they lose, you are eliminated. If you advance to the next week, you pick another team, and so on until everyone else is eliminated. You cannot pick the same team twice.

I offer up Survivor advice every week and last week was a pretty good week. I chose the Dolphins over the Panthers and the Bills over the Giants as safe picks, the Rams over the Cardinals as a value pick, and the Chiefs over the Broncos as a trap pick. The Bills barely escaped, while the Chiefs won fairly handily, albeit in an ugly game.

On to this week’s picks.

Safest picks

Bills over Patriots

49ers over Vikings

These two have likely been used a decent amount, but they are worth holding onto if you haven’t used them yet. If you need either this week, it’s a little dicey. Road games aren’t great, and a divisional road game for the Bills in particular is a shaky option. That being said, the Bills and 49ers are the better teams and they offer the safest value on this week’s slate. Let’s keep an eye on the status of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Trent Williams for the 49ers.

Best value picks

Seahawks over Cardinals

Rams over Steelers

We’re leaning into divisional matchups this week and Seahawks-Cardinals offers some decent value. Some will look to save the Seahawks for Week 10 vs. the Commanders, but this is worth considering. Meanwhile, the Rams are playing solid football and the Steelers are pretty inconsistent. They impressed in beating the Ravens before their bye, but I could see them stumbling this week.

Trap pick

Chiefs over Chargers

The Chiefs are the best team in the AFC West, but they’ve shown they can stumble at times. I think they win this game, but I’d stay away from it for Survivor purposes.