Week 6 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

Welcome back for another week of 2023 NFL action! Week 6 is upon us and we have quite the mix of matchups on tap. On the one hand, we get Colts-Jaguars for first place in the AFC South and Lions-Bucs in a battle of first-place NFC teams. On the other hands, matchups like Vikings-Bears and Patriots-Raiders don’t exactly seem all that enticing.

We’re coming off a Week 5 slate that saw some notable upsets. The Bears opened the week with a 40-20 road win over the Commanders, and then the Jaguars beat the Bills early Sunday morning in London. The Eagles and Bengals both got key road wins while the 49ers made a statement with their 42-10 thumping of the Cowboys.

It’s time once again to get yourself ready for your NFL Survivor pools in Week 6. Pools are starting to dwindle as upsets knock people out left and right, but there are still enough folks with some tough decisions to make in Week 6.

I’m back with my latest Survivor picks to help you get ready for Week 6. I offer up safe choices, value choices, and potential traps. Last week, my picks were hit-or-miss. My safe picks hit with Lions over Panthers and Dolphins over Giants. My safe pick was a big miss with the Commanders losing to the Bears. However, I nailed the trap pick as the Bills were upset by the Jaguars.

On to this week’s picks! Just a reminder that you can take part in a Week 6 second-chance pool at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Safest picks

Dolphins over Panthers

Bills over Giants

Miami and Buffalo are huge favorites and will be popular choices. If your pool is getting light, it might be wise to use one of these two if available to you. We’re talking if you’re down to the last 10 or 20 people. If you’re still in the triple digits of entrants, you’re going to be better off saving them for later.

Best value picks

Rams over Cardinals

Divisional matchups aren’t ideal, but this is one of the better in an otherwise rough week. The Cardinals have been a feisty team week in and week out, but they’ve come back to earth the past couple weeks against the Bengals and 49ers. The Rams have been surprisingly lively themselves and this is the only remaining matchup to consider them.

Trap pick

Chiefs over Broncos

The Broncos stink, so I could be overthinking this. That being said, stay away from the short week divisional matchup.