Full list of Week 6 straight-up picks with confidence levels

Week 6 is upon us and we’re back with straight-up picks for Week 6 of the regular season. I pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week, I went 8-6 overall. I was 3-1 on my high confidence picks, 2-2 on medium, 2-3 on low, and 1-0 on no. I really didn’t see that Bears upset of the Commanders coming, but the Bills losing to the Jaguars in London wasn’t exactly shocking. Maybe I should have rolled the dice on that pick.

This week I have four upsets and 11 chalk picks. Of my high confidence picks, I’m probably least confidence in either Chiefs-Broncos or Eagles-Jets. The Broncos and Jets both stink, but these matchups have me curious. Denver gets Kansas City on a short week while New York gets a Philly squad that has been a bit inconsistent even with their unbeaten start to the season.

On to the picks!

High confidence

Chiefs over Broncos

Dolphins over Panthers

Eagles over Jets

Bills over Giants

Medium confidence

Ravens over Titans

49ers over Browns

Bengals over Seahawks

Lions over Buccaneers

Rams over Cardinals

Low confidence

Jaguars over Colts

Saints over Texans

Patriots over Raiders***

Chargers over Cowboys***

No confidence

Bears over Vikings***

Commanders over Falcons***