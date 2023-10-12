 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of Week 6 straight-up picks with confidence levels

We make picks for all 16 NFL games with levels of confidence ahead of Week 6.

By David Fucillo
Gardner Minshew #10 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Week 6 is upon us and we’re back with straight-up picks for Week 6 of the regular season. I pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week, I went 8-6 overall. I was 3-1 on my high confidence picks, 2-2 on medium, 2-3 on low, and 1-0 on no. I really didn’t see that Bears upset of the Commanders coming, but the Bills losing to the Jaguars in London wasn’t exactly shocking. Maybe I should have rolled the dice on that pick.

This week I have four upsets and 11 chalk picks. Of my high confidence picks, I’m probably least confidence in either Chiefs-Broncos or Eagles-Jets. The Broncos and Jets both stink, but these matchups have me curious. Denver gets Kansas City on a short week while New York gets a Philly squad that has been a bit inconsistent even with their unbeaten start to the season.

On to the picks!

High confidence

Chiefs over Broncos
Dolphins over Panthers
Eagles over Jets
Bills over Giants

Medium confidence

Ravens over Titans
49ers over Browns
Bengals over Seahawks
Lions over Buccaneers
Rams over Cardinals

Low confidence

Jaguars over Colts
Saints over Texans
Patriots over Raiders***
Chargers over Cowboys***

No confidence

Bears over Vikings***
Commanders over Falcons***

More From DraftKings Network