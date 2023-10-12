Full list of Week 6 straight-up picks with confidence levels

Week 6 is upon us and we’re back with straight-up picks for Week 6 of the regular season. I pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.
Last week, I went 8-6 overall. I was 3-1 on my high confidence picks, 2-2 on medium, 2-3 on low, and 1-0 on no. I really didn’t see that Bears upset of the Commanders coming, but the Bills losing to the Jaguars in London wasn’t exactly shocking. Maybe I should have rolled the dice on that pick.
This week I have four upsets and 11 chalk picks. Of my high confidence picks, I’m probably least confidence in either Chiefs-Broncos or Eagles-Jets. The Broncos and Jets both stink, but these matchups have me curious. Denver gets Kansas City on a short week while New York gets a Philly squad that has been a bit inconsistent even with their unbeaten start to the season.
On to the picks!
High confidence
Chiefs over Broncos
Dolphins over Panthers
Eagles over Jets
Bills over Giants
Medium confidence
Ravens over Titans
49ers over Browns
Bengals over Seahawks
Lions over Buccaneers
Rams over Cardinals
Low confidence
Jaguars over Colts
Saints over Texans
Patriots over Raiders***
Chargers over Cowboys***
No confidence
Bears over Vikings***
Commanders over Falcons***