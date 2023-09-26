Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for September 26

We only have a few days left of the MLB regular season and so many playoff races are coming down to the wire. With a good number of teams still playing for something, we’ll look at some targets you can use for your MLB DFS lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $200K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

PITCHER

Stud

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees $11,500 - Gausman is the most expensive pitcher on the slate but for good reason. He’s had a couple of bumps in the road lately but the Yankees haven’t been able to figure him out all season long. In three starts, Gausman has gone 20 innings allowing just two runs on 11 hits and a ridiculous 31 strikeouts, giving him an average of 33.8 DKFP. The Yankees lineup includes a lot of rookies, especially in the bottom half. With the Yankees having nothing to play for and Gausman coming off a shutout of this exact team his last time out, lock him into your lineups.

Value

Zach Davies, Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, $5,300 - Never in my life did I EVER expect to write up Davies as someone to USE in your lineup and not target against. But, this is how bad I view the White Sox at this point. This team has been dead in the water offensively all month long and is averaging 3.2 runs per game for the MONTH and 2.3 over their last five games. Davies doesn’t have a lot of great redeeming qualities but he does have some strikeout upside. He’s striking out less than a batter per inning but he’s at 7.9 for the season. Maybe, just maybe, this man can turn out a good start against one of the most pathetic offenses in baseball right now.

INFIELD

Stud

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, $4,700 - After pinch-hitting last night, Marte is likely back in the lineup tonight. He couldn’t have picked a better time to return, as Jose Urena ($5,000) will be taking the mound. Against lefties, Urena has been destroyed to the tune of a .431 wOBA and only a 15% K%. Marte hits righties very well and comes into tonight with a .361 wOBA and a .221 ISO against them. Urena has had a couple of good starts in a White Sox uniform but consider the opponents, the Nationals and Tigers. I think the D-Backs run him out early and Marte back in the heart of the lineup is an easy click.

Stud

Xander Bogaerts, San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants, $4,600 - I would go as far to say that Bogaerts is cheap! Averaging 13.6 DKFP over his last 10 games, he’s collected 19 hits, including four doubles, two triples, a home run, five RBI, and three stolen bases over that span. The Padres have been hitting him leadoff and it’s done wonders for him offensively lately. He has 12 of those hits in seven games and has been an amazing table setter for this lineup. Going up against the lefty Kyle Harrison ($8,200), I think Bogaerts keeps it rolling tonight. Bogaerts has a .331 wOBA and only a 12.5% K% against the fastball by lefties, which is what Harrison throws 60% of the time.

Value

Garrett Hampson, Miami Marlins at New York Mets, $2,400 - You have some options with Hampson in your lineup. He can go either at the shortstop position or outfield. He doesn’t hit for much power, but he does hit fifth in the Marlins lineup. The team has a solid matchup against Joey Lucchesi ($7,200) tonight. The reason I landed on Hampson is because he’s a solid sinkerball hitter. Since last season, he owns a .478 wOBA and a .167 ISO against it when thrown by a lefty. Those numbers are good enough for me for someone who is just $400 above the minimum.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, $5,600 - Carroll is hot at the right time, as the D-Backs try to lock up a Wild Card spot. Over his last 10 games, he’s averaging 11.1 DKFP with 16 hits, including two doubles, a triple, a home run, five RBI and four stolen bases. As mentioned earlier, Urena has really poor numbers against lefties and will have to start his night off by facing Carroll. A sinkerball pitcher by trade, Urena will have to try and get Carroll out but he boasts a .432 wOBA and a .222 ISO against that pitch.

Stud

Fernando Tatis Jr, San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants, $5,900 - I really like stacking the Padres tonight against Harrison. Tatis has ridiculous numbers against lefties and lefties who throw fastball. Overall against southpaws, Tatis has a .401 wOBA a .238 ISO, and a 159 wRC+. Against the fastball, those numbers jump to a .477 wOBA and a .289 ISO. I think it’s safe to say that Tatis has put all the naysayers to rest with his overall numbers on the year and tonight, he enters averaging 11.1 DKFP over his last 10 games.

Value

Richie Palacios, St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, $3,200 - If you’re going to target against Adrian Houser ($6,800) it’s best to do it with left-handed bats. On the year, he has a .339 wOBA with a 4.75 FIP and a 1.3 HR/9 against them. Compare that to his numbers against righties, which is only a .313 wOBA, a 3.42 FIP, and a 0.81 HR/9. Palacios isn’t a huge fantasy asset but he’s been hitting fifth behind Jordan Walker ($3,900). It’s a dart throw in large tournaments if you need to save some salary.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $200K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.