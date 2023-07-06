Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for July 6

Six games are on the baseball schedule tonight starting at 7:05 p.m. E.T. We’ll go over the different targets and values you can use to build your DFS lineups for tonight.

PITCHER

Stud

George Kirby, Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros, $9,600 - Kirby may not be my top choice on say a 15-game slate, but tonight, he is. With only six games for tonight, Kirby will matchup against the Astros, who do strikeout a lot. Due to injuries, the Astros have been running out a lineup that has five players with a K% against righties of at least 25%. That’s quite high. A lot of these hitters aren’t particularly patient either, which benefits Kirby as he simply doesn’t walk anyone. He’s issued just 9 free passes through 101 innings this season. With Jose Altuve expected to be out once again, this Astros lineup doesn’t seem as imposing as you’d expect and Kirby should be able to take advantage.

Value

Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees, $7,200 - I continue to be puzzled by how Bradish is priced. Yes, he did just jump $1,400 in salary but that only brought him up to $7,200 from $5,800. The way he’s been pitched, he SHOULD be at least in the mid-$8K range. But hey, I’m not going to complain if we continue to get him at an unreasonable discount. Bradish has averaged 21 DKFP over his last five starts, which includes four games with at least seven strikeouts. With how his salary has been set, he’s consistently posting 3-5x his salary, making him a tremendous upside play. The Yankees have slowly been getting healthier so this isn’t a cakewalk matchup. Nonetheless, the strikeout upside is there once again, making Bradish a viable cheap option for tonight.

INFIELD

Stud

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals, $6,000 - The dream matchup is on tap for the Guardians, as Jordan Lyles ($5,500) is scheduled to start. He’s been the league punching bag this season, posting a 6.68 ERA, a 5.60 FIP, and an xERA of 4.96. Lyles has allowed at least four runs in 12 of his 16 starts, including three of his last four. Lefties in particular have done a lot of the damage, as Lyles has been tagged with a .360 wOBA, a 6.29 FIP, and 11 of the 19 home runs he’s given up. With Ramirez and his .399 wOBA and 158 wRC+ against righties, he should be one of the first clicks when building your lineup.

Stud

Gunner Henderson, Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees, $4,700 - It’s been a quiet stretch at the plate for the Orioles rookie but he’s in a good matchup to potentially turn that around. He’ll face Luis Severino ($6,900), who is in the midst of a horrific season, sporting a 6.30 ERA with a 6.94 xERA and a 6.34 FIP. Against lefties, Severino has a .362 wOBA with a 6.35 FIP and four of the 10 home runs he’s allowed. This should be a great spot for the Orioles overall, so stacking them would be an ideal strategy.

Value

Carlos Santana, Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers, $3,200 - I like Santana as a value play at first base. The Pirates will face Julio Urias ($9,400), who’ll be making his second start since returning from the injured list. In his return, Urias was tagged for five runs on six hits through just three innings. The Royals did bloop single him to death but Urias hasn’t looked sharp even before his IL stint. Santana has a .367 wOBA against lefties and very rarely strikeouts against them. He’s a good value hitting cleanup.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets, $6,200 - Carroll and the Diamondbacks will face Carlos Carrasco ($5,300) at home. It’s been tough going for the veteran starter, especially in the early innings. The first time through the order, Carrasco has a 6.75 ERA with a .404 wOBA and 7 of the 12 home runs he’s given up. Carroll has been torturing right-handed pitching to the tune of a .417 wOBA, a 162 wRC+, and 16 of his 18 home runs. If Carrasco’s early struggles happen again tonight, I expect Carroll to be right in the midst of the D-Backs production.

Stud

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals, $4,100 - It’s been a disappointing season for Kwan thus far, but he’s looking as if he’s turning that around. Over his last 10 names, he’s averaging 8.1 DKFP with three doubles and two stolen bases. As mentioned earlier, the Guardians are in a fantastic spot against Jordan Lyles and all the top hitters should benefit. Kwan has collected seven hits over his last three games, including two doubles. He’s a great play tonight hitting atop the Guardians lineup at only $4,100.

Value

Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees, $2,000 - This is purely a salary play with Cowser priced at the stone minimum. We’ve only seen one game for Cowser in the majors so I’m not going to sit here and lie to you about his major league ability. That said, hitting from the left side puts him in a good matchup just like Gunner Henderson. If you need to save some salary, Cowser is a perfect way to do so.

