Fantasy Football Rankings: DraftKings Best Ball Quarterback Rankings 1-30

It’s officially the best time of the year, as NFL Best Ball is back on DraftKings.

This format gives players a chance to draft a fantasy football team for a season-long competition that requires no active in-season management, but still provides a full season of drama and competition.

You can find all the details, scoring and rules for the format in this overview post along with links to the rest of our season preview content.

Below I have ranked my top-30 quarterbacks for the 2023 DraftKings NFL Best Ball season.

Check back throughout draft season for more content to help get you ready for all your Best Ball contests.

QB Rankings Ranking Name Team Ranking Name Team 1 Patrick Mahomes KC 2 Josh Allen BUF 3 Jalen Hurts PHI 4 Joe Burrow CIN 5 Justin Fields CHI 6 Lamar Jackson BAL 7 Trevor Lawrence JAC 8 Justin Herbert LAC 9 Dak Prescott DAL 10 Tua Tagovailoa MIA 11 Geno Smith SEA 12 Daniel Jones NYG 13 Kirk Cousins MIN 14 Anthony Richardson IND 15 Jared Goff DET 16 Aaron Rodgers NYJ 17 Deshaun Watson CLE 18 Russell Wilson DEN 19 Derek Carr NO 20 Matthew Stafford LAR 21 Bryce Young CAR 22 Kyler Murray ARZ 23 Jordan Love GB 24 C.J. Stroud HOU 25 Jimmy Garoppolo LV 26 Trey Lance SF 27 Kenny Pickett PIT 28 Mac Jones NE 29 Sam Howell WAS 30 Ryan Tannehill TEN

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The Super Bowl MVP had another magical season in 2022, leading all NFL signal callers in passing yards (5,250), touchdown passes (41) and DraftKings points (459.4), all by pretty sizable margins.

The reason why Mahomes has a stranglehold on QB1 honors is both the Chiefs’ propensity to pass the ball (Mahomes ranked third in NFL in pass attempts in 2022) and the amount of times he hits the 300-yard (3 points) bonus on DraftKings. Mahomes eclipsed that mark in 10-of-17 games last season. That’s 30 points alone just from bonuses, which equates to basically a full week of fantasy scoring.

He should yet again challenge for the title of QB1, and I have him ranked as such due to the upgrades the Chiefs made to their offense for 2023. First, they’ll have athletic marvel Kadarius Toney available for a full season this year after acquiring him from the Giants in October.

They then signed slot-man Richie James for depth, before drafting WR Rashee Rice from SMU. The rookie had a massive senior season for the Mustangs, posting 96 catches for 1,335 yards and 10 touchdowns, and was a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist. Last, but not least, Kansas City is expected to have WR Justyn Ross available after missing all of 2022 with a leg injury. Ross was a standout at Clemson before injuries took their toll.

All of this to say, Mahomes is going to have another massive season for the Chiefs this year and should be the first QB off the boards in DraftKings Best Ball drafts.

11. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Smith was left for dead by virtually everyone before Pete Carroll and the Seahawks resurrected his career in 2022. The former West Virginia Mountaineer led all quarterbacks in complete percentage last season, while ranking fourth in touchdown passes (30) and fifth in DKFP (326.9).

The Seahawks rewarded their QB1 with a fat new three-year contract worth $105 million. To ensure his success, Seattle also spent its first two draft picks in the 2023 draft on WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Zach Charbonnet. JSB was viewed as the best overall receiver prospect in this draft class and will join an already elite corps of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

I have Smith ranked as my QB11, which puts him firmly in QB1 territory. The Seahawks’ defense should remain bad this year as well, forcing Smith and the offense into plenty of shootouts. Get your shares.

16. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

After 18 seasons with the Packers, A-Rod will be taking his talents to the Big Apple after the Jets traded for the future hall-of-famer two weeks ago. Rodgers had his worst season since his rookie for Green Bay in 2022, posting career lows in both passer rating and yards per attempt, while throwing for the second fewest touchdowns and second most interceptions of his career. It was clear after Davante Adams was dealt last offseason that it was time for change.

I do not believe Rodgers forgot how to play football overnight, and this Jets offense is a massive upgrade from that borderline USFL offense the Packers were trotting out there last year. Second year stud Garrett Wilson should only continue to ascend, while the Jets also brought in speedster Mecole Hardman from the Chiefs and Rodgers’ former Packers teammate, Allen Lazard. In addition, they’ll also be getting RB Breece Hall back from his knee injury at some point. This offense has a real chance to be as potent as any in the NFL in 2023.

With all the upgrades, Rodgers’ numbers should revert back close to his career norms, and this QB17 ranking is actually a bit conservative. He makes for a terrific QB2 on two-QB rosters and an absolutely viable QB1 on three-QB rosters.

18. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Wilson’s first season in Denver was an unmitigated disaster, as he posted career lows in virtually every major statistical category. However, it felt like something may have clicked for Wilson after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired in late December. He went for 24.6 and 24.1 DKFP, respectively over Denver’s final two games .

The Broncos brought in offensive genius Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and Wilson has an array of weapons at his disposal, headlined by future all-pro Jerry Jeudy. Denver also drafted dynamic rookie Marvin Mims Jr. in the second round to make its offense even more dangerous.

We should expect a full bounce-back campaign from Russ this year and he’s a strong QB2 with upside.

