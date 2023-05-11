Fantasy Football Rankings: DraftKings Best Ball Wide Receiver Rankings 31-60

It’s officially the best time of the year, as NFL Best Ball is back on DraftKings.

32. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Johnson set a record last season that I’m sure he’d like to forget. He had the most targets in NFL history (147) without scoring a touchdown. Even without finding paydirt, he finished as the WR36 on DraftKings. This was with shoddy quarterback play from both Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as well.

Pickett is entering his second year in the league and should at the minimum improve on his league-worst seven touchdown passes from last year. Pittsburgh also sent WR Chase Claypool to the Bears and replaced him with the corpse of Allen Robinson. Johnson should remain a target hog in a division with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. Even if second year stud George Pickens takes a step forward, there is still plenty to like here for Johnson as the WR32. The Steelers should be trailing a lot.

39. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

As Derrick Henry gets older, I would expect the Titans to lean more pass heavy, especially after they selected six-foot-four gunslinger Will Levis early in the second round of this year’s draft. Burks only appeared in 11 games in his rookie season due to a turf toe injury, and three of those games came with either Josh Dobbs or Malik Willis at quarterback.

The most enticing thing about Burks’ 2023 outlook is his lack of competition for targets. Tennessee cut Robert Woods and replaced him with only slot man Chris Moore from Houston. He will join a receiving corps consisting of just Kyle Phillips and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Yikes. There will be massive opportunity for Burks to eclipse 120+ targets in this offense. This is a low-cost bet on talent, and that’s what we’re looking for here at WR39.

49. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Williams was suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the league’s anti-gambling policy. The former Alabama standout was selected 12th overall in last year’s draft, but missed 11 games due to a torn ACL. He played incredibly sparingly in the six games he appeared, garnering just nine targets. However, he showed off his deep threat ability in Week 14 against the Vikings with a 41-yard touchdown on his first career reception.

He’ll be eligible to return in Week 7 against the Ravens, and the Lions did virtually nothing in this year’s draft to replace him. He’ll be the No. 2 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown when he does get back, and should thrive in this extremely potent Lions’ offense. You can get him at a discounted cost due to the suspension, and on teams where you already have a deep WR corps, feel free to take Williams in the middle rounds. He’s the type of player that should hit his stride the deeper we go into the season. The Lions also have a date with the Cowboys in Week 17 (in a dome), which could easily shootout and give you a leg up in the championship round of the playoffs. I will have a good amount of Williams shares this season.

57. Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens

I am going to be well below market on OBJ this season, as I simply do not believe that a soon-to-be 31-year old receiver who hasn’t played football in 19 months is going to come back and set the world on fire. He’s also joining one of the run-heaviest teams in the NFL, especially with Lamar Jackson back under center.

It’s not like there’s a clear path for targets either, as Beckham will have to contend with Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews and 22nd overall pick Zay Flowers in this offense. The Ravens ranked 24th in pass rate over expectation last season, and will have both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards back healthy for 2023. This is before we even take into account the injury risk for Beckham, who has already torn his ACL twice in his career. I will be much higher on the other Ravens pass catchers and only snag OBJ if he falls past ADP on teams where I already have Lamar Jackson.

