Latest Big Ten standings with tiebreaker rules, remaining schedule, more

Big Ten football is back for another exciting season with three teams ranked in the preseason top 10. Check back here for standings and tiebreakers updates throughout the season.

The Big Ten is divided into eastern and western divisions. Teams play nine conference games, six of which are conference games within their division. The teams with the best record in the east and west divisions face off in the conference championship game to end the season.

Here are the latest standings in the Big Ten ahead of the 2023 B1G Championship Game, scheduled to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on December 2.

Updated September 1

Big Ten West Standings

1. Minnesota: 1-0 Big Ten, 1-0 overall

2. Iowa: 0-0 Big Ten, 0-0 overall

3. Northwestern: 0-0 Big Ten, 0-0 overall

4. Purdue: 0-0 Big Ten, 0-0 overall

5. Wisconsin: 0-0 Big Ten, 0-0 overall

6. Illinois: 0-0 Big Ten, 0-0 overall

7. Nebraska: 0-1 Big Ten, 0-1 overall

Big Ten East Standings

1. Rutgers: 0-0 Big Ten, 0-0 overall

2. Michigan:0-0 Big Ten, 0-0 overall

3. Michigan State: 0-0 Big Ten, 0-0 overall

4. Ohio State: 0-0 Big Ten, 0-0 overall

5. Maryland: 0-0 Big Ten, 0-0 overall

6. Penn State: 0-0 Big Ten, 0-0 overall

7. Indiana: 0-0 Big Ten, 0-0 overall

Tiebreaker scenarios

Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied

If two teams are tied, the winner of the game between the two tied teams shall be the representative. If three or more teams are tied, steps 1 through 8 will be followed until a determination is made. If only two teams remain tied after any step (or sub-step), the winner of the game between the two tied teams shall be the representative. If three or more teams remain tied after any step, move to next step in tiebreaker with remaining tied teams.

Tiebreaker rules, three teams tied

1. The records of the three (or more) tied teams will be compared based on winning percentage in games between the tied teams.

(a) Example: East 1 is 2-0 in games between the tied teams with wins over East 2 and 3 - East 1 would be the representative.

2. The records of the three (or more) tied teams will be compared based on winning percentage within their division.

3. The records of the three (or more) teams will be compared against the next highest placed teams in their division in order of finish (4, 5, 6, and 7).

(a) When arriving at a group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group, rather than record against the individual teams.

4. The records of the three (or more) teams will be compared based on winning percentage against all common conference opponents.

5. The records of the three (or more) teams will be compared based on the best cumulative conference winning percentage of non-divisional opponents.

(a) Example: East 1 non-divisional opponents are 20-7, East 2 non-divisional opponents are 19-8, East 3 non-divisional opponents are 14-13 – East 1 would be the representative.

6. The records of the three (or more) teams will be compared against the highest placed non-divisional teams in their division order of finish (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7).

(a) When arriving at a group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group, rather than record against the individual teams.

(b) When comparing records against a single team or a group of teams, the record will prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e. 1-0 is better than 0-0, 2-0 is better than 1-0, etc.)

7. The team with the best overall winning percentage [excluding exempted games] shall be the representative.

8. The representative will be chosen by random draw.