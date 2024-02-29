NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a small slate on Wednesday, there are a few more games taking place tonight across the association.

One of the marquee contests on this slate is Nuggets vs. Heat, will take place in Denver at 10:00 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s Nuggets-Heat game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

I’m going back to one of my favorite post All-Star Break player props with this one. In fact, I highlighted it yesterday and the Joker cashed against Sacramento despite his squad blowing out the Kings.

Domantas Sabonis has historically been one of the most effective Jokic stoppers in the league, especially when it comes to limiting his playmaking. However, the two-time MVP had little trouble dealing with Domas last night, which is a testament to how well he’s seeing the floor — and executing — at the moment.

Since returning from the All-Star Break, Jokic has racked up at least 11 dimes in each of Denver’s four games. It’s also worth noting that the Nuggets are on the second night of a back-to-back as well, which could work in our favor if the big man decides to be a little more passive from a scoring standpoint.

Miami’s game plan against the Nuggets has typically been to encourage his scoring and limit his playmaking, but I’m not sure any team could truly force Jokic to abandon his personal plan of attack.

Right now, that plan is to get other guys involved, and I’m going to keep rolling with his assists until he fails to produce or the line drastically shifts.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

That’s my favorite NBA player prop for Nuggets vs. Heat! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.