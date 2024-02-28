NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Wednesday, February 28 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Fresh off a perfect 5/5 day for picks across my two articles, we’re back at it Wednesday! It’s a relatively short slate tonight, as just 12 teams are in action. Nonetheless, there’s value to be found!

In this article, I’m going to break down four of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

Quite frankly, this line simply feels too low.

The Joker has taken his playmaking to the next level since returning from the All-Star Break, racking up at least 14 dimes in each of Denver’s three games.

I understand the possible reason for concern here, as Domantas Sabonis has notoriously been one of the toughest matchups in the league for Jokic throughout his career. That said, I’m opting to trust the MVP’s recent form over everything else heading into this contest.

I’m not sure there’s much more analysis needed for this pick. Everything runs through Jokic for Denver offensively and I’m expecting his recent playmaking explosion to carry over tonight.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Raptors are playing pretty mediocre ball this season, but Quickley has stepped in seamlessly as the team’s starting point guard after Toronto acquired him. Darko Rajaković has been very comfortable letting him run the show at times, which is reflected by his 22.2% usage rate with the squad.

The 24-year-old has cleared this total in each of his three games post All-Star Break, almost hitting it with points alone twice. That said, I think the real edge with this specific combo prop comes in the rebounding department.

Quickley’s rebounds line is set at 3.5 tonight. While the 6’2 guard isn’t known for his activity on the glass, he’s been quietly clearing that total with ease lately, racking up at least six boards in four straight games.

It’s also worth noting that Dallas allows the second-most rebounds per game, which bodes well for this prop.

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Doncic has cleared this total in seven of his last eight games, and is quietly averaging 1.5 steals per game this season.

Haliburton has hit this over with steals alone in four straight contests.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Wednesday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.