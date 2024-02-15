Daytona 500 starting lineup: Live updates as Bluegreen Vacation Duels settle Sunday grid

It’s the final day of qualifying for the 2024 Daytona 500. The field will run in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races starting at 7 p.m. to determine every spot except the front two for Sunday’s race.

Joey Logano and Michael McDowell secured the front row positions in Wednesday qualifying. The rest of the field will use the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 to determine the rest of the order. The Duel 1 finishing order will determine the inside driver of each row for Sunday, while the Duel 2 finishing order will determine the inside driver of each row.

In claiming Sunday’s pole, Logano will also have the pole for Duel 1. McDowell has the pole for Duel 2. They can claim playoff points in the Duel races, so there is incentive for strong finishes even though their Sunday spots are secure.

You can view the Bluegreen Vacations Duel starting lineups here. We’ll be providing live updates below following each of the Duel races. The first starts at 7 p.m. ET and the second starts at approximately 8:45 p.m. ET. Both will air on FS1.

2024 Daytona 500 starting lineup