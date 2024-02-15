Daytona 500 qualifying: Starting lineups for Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2 at Daytona

The 2024 NASCAR season is about to get underway officially. Two weeks ago, the Cup Series held the exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which was won by Denny Hamlin. The first race of the season is the Daytona 500, and it will run on Sunday, February 18.

The Daytona 500 is one of the biggest races of the entire year. As such, it has a unique qualifying format. Qualifying was held on Wednesday night, but it determined the first two spots of the starting lineup on Sunday. Joey Logano will sit on the pole position and will be joined by Michael McDowell.

The rest of the qualifying helped to set two Duel lineups for Thursday night. Although Logano and McDowell are locked into Sunday’s top two spots, they will be racing in the Duels because the top 10 finishers in each Duel receive points that go toward the regular season standings.

The full field will compete on Thursday in the Bluegreen Vacation Duel races to fill out the starting lineup for Sunday’s race. The finishers from Duel 1 will line up on the inside row in order of their Duel finish, and the finishers from Duel 2 will line up on the outside row in order of their Duel finish.

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are co-favorites to win the Daytona 500 following Wednesday qualifying. They are installed at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook and are followed by Brad Keselowski at +1100 and Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Joey Logano at +1200.

Here are the starting lineups for the two 2024 Bluegreen Vacation Duel races.

Duel 1 starting lineup

Duel 1 starting lineup Pos Driver Car No. Pos Driver Car No. 1 Joey Logano 22 2 Kyle Larson 5 3 Chase Elliott 9 4 Austin Dillon 3 5 Ross Chastain 1 6 Todd Gilliland 38 7 Ryan Preece 41 8 Chris Buescher 17 9 Alex Bowman 48 10 Daniel Suarez 99 11 A.J. Allmendinger 16 12 Daniel Hemric 31 13 Martin Truex Jr 19 14 Bubba Wallace 23 15 Justin Haley 51 16 Christopher Bell 20 17 Denny Hamlin 11 18 Tyler Reddick 45 19 Carson Hocevar 77 20 B.J. McLeod 78 21 JJ Yelley 44

Duel 2 starting lineup