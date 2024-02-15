 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daytona 500 qualifying: Starting lineups for Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2 at Daytona

The qualifying process is underway for the 2024 Daytona 500. We break down starting lineups for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2.

By Teddy Ricketson
Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2024 NASCAR season is about to get underway officially. Two weeks ago, the Cup Series held the exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which was won by Denny Hamlin. The first race of the season is the Daytona 500, and it will run on Sunday, February 18.

The Daytona 500 is one of the biggest races of the entire year. As such, it has a unique qualifying format. Qualifying was held on Wednesday night, but it determined the first two spots of the starting lineup on Sunday. Joey Logano will sit on the pole position and will be joined by Michael McDowell.

The rest of the qualifying helped to set two Duel lineups for Thursday night. Although Logano and McDowell are locked into Sunday’s top two spots, they will be racing in the Duels because the top 10 finishers in each Duel receive points that go toward the regular season standings.

The full field will compete on Thursday in the Bluegreen Vacation Duel races to fill out the starting lineup for Sunday’s race. The finishers from Duel 1 will line up on the inside row in order of their Duel finish, and the finishers from Duel 2 will line up on the outside row in order of their Duel finish.

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are co-favorites to win the Daytona 500 following Wednesday qualifying. They are installed at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook and are followed by Brad Keselowski at +1100 and Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Joey Logano at +1200.

Here are the starting lineups for the two 2024 Bluegreen Vacation Duel races.

Duel 1 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Joey Logano 22
2 Kyle Larson 5
3 Chase Elliott 9
4 Austin Dillon 3
5 Ross Chastain 1
6 Todd Gilliland 38
7 Ryan Preece 41
8 Chris Buescher 17
9 Alex Bowman 48
10 Daniel Suarez 99
11 A.J. Allmendinger 16
12 Daniel Hemric 31
13 Martin Truex Jr 19
14 Bubba Wallace 23
15 Justin Haley 51
16 Christopher Bell 20
17 Denny Hamlin 11
18 Tyler Reddick 45
19 Carson Hocevar 77
20 B.J. McLeod 78
21 JJ Yelley 44

Duel 2 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Michael McDowell 34
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 William Byron 24
4 Kyle Busch 8
5 Harrison Burton 21
6 Riley Herbst 15
7 Chase Briscoe 14
8 Noah Gragson 10
9 Ryan Blaney 12
10 Anthony Alfredo 62
11 Josh Berry 4
12 Brad Keselowski 6
13 David Ragan 60
14 Ty Gibbs 54
15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
16 Corey LaJoie 7
17 Jimmie Johnson 84
18 Zane Smith 71
19 John H. Nemechek 42
20 Erik Jones 43
21 Kaz Grala 36

