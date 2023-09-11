Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, September 11

Monday typically means a travel day around MLB, but thanks to the Braves and Phillies squaring off in a doubleheader today, we’ve got a full 15-game schedule of baseball on September 11. That means plenty of action, and plenty of options to choose from for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups tonight. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS consists of 11 games getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. To help you sift through it all, here are three of our favorite stacks of the day.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, September 11

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies

Dansby Swanson ($5,500)

Christopher Morel ($5,200)

Ian Happ ($5,100)

Seiya Suzuki ($4,200)

A trip to Coors Field figures to be just the cure to what’s ailed a Cubs offense that’s been oddly middling of late. Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland has a 5.96 ERA over his last four starts and has allowed a whopping .911 OPS to right-handed batters this year, putting several Chicago righties in great position tonight. Foremost among them: Suzuki, who’s finally caught fire after a frustrating start to 2023 and is hitting .410/.439/.769 with two homers and six doubles over his last 10 games. Happ, meanwhile, is slugging .475 over his last 26 games and is 3-for-8 with a homer lifetime against Freeland, while Morel has homered in two of his last four games.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Juan Soto ($5,500)

Manny Machado ($5,100)

Xander Bogaerts ($4,700)

Matt Carpenter ($2,500)

One of the friendliest matchups of the day goes to the Padres, who’ll draw Dodgers rookie righty Gavin Stone tonight. Stone entered the season as one of L.A.’s top prospects — and among the better pitching prospects in baseball — but he’s yet to even hint at any of that promise, with a 10.50 ERA and at least five runs allowed in all three of his proper starts this season. (His most recent appearance, against the Red Sox in late August, came following an opener and resulted in four runs on five hits including three homers in six innings of work.) The Padres are top-five in K rate and top-10 in OPS against right-handed pitchers over the last two weeks, with Soto (.819 OPS over his last 10) and Bogaerts (1.166) in particular doing a ton of damage. If you’re looking for a sneaky play to help offset the cost of those stars, consider Carpenter, the team’s primary DH against righties who homered last night and has a .974 OPS over his last 10 starts.

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Pete Alonso ($5,100)

Francisco Lindor ($4,900)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,400)

DJ Stewart ($3,100)

This one is a bit iffier, as the Mets have been tough to trust at the plate since waving the white flag back at last month’s trade deadline. D-backs righty Zach Davies has been awfully sketchy though, with five runs allowed in just three innings against the Rockies last time out — not even at Coors Field — to raise his season-long ERA to 6.81. Primarily a fastball/changeup pitcher, Davies has reverse platoon splits, so Alonso (1.072 OPS over his last 10) could be in for a big day. Nimmo has homered three times in his last five, while Stewart continues to rake out of nowhere with two homers and six RBI over his last four.