How to watch USMNT vs. Canada in 2023 Gold Cup quarterfinal on TV and live stream

The USMNT will take on Canada on Sunday evening as the two sides meet in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. FS1 will carry a broadcast of the entire match, but you can watch via livestream on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV as well.

USA vs. Canada

Date: Sunday, July 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app, fuboTV

The Americans are flying high after a pair of 6-0 wins over St. Kitts & Nevis and Trinidad & Tobago in their final two matches of the group stage. They finished on top of Group A with seven points as they amassed a +12 goal differential, giving them the tiebreaker over Jamaica who also finished with seven points. FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira leads the way with a whopping six goals that all came from a pair of hat tricks in their final two matches of the group stage.

Canada finished in second place in Group D with five points after logging a pair of draws against Guadeloupe and Guatemala to start the group stage. They finished with a 4-2 win over Cuba, giving them the edge and a spot in the quarterfinals. The USA won the last meeting between these two sides, which came just a few weeks ago on June 18 on their way to their second consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title. Canada hasn’t logged a win over their counterparts since January of 2022 in World Cup qualifying play.