USMNT vs. Canada: Picks, predictions, how to watch Gold Cup quarterfinal match

The United States will face off against Canada on Sunday evening in their quarterfinal round matchup of this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati with a broadcast available on FS1. You can also catch the action via livestream on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT vs. Canada

Date: Sunday, July 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -160

Draw: +410

Canada: +450

Moneyline pick: USA -160

This should be an entertaining and tight match between these two rivals as we get set to watch a rematch of this year’s CONCACAF Nations League final. The USMNT pulled off a 2-0 win over Canada back on June 18 to claim their second consecutive Nations League title, and they’ll hope to put in a repeat performance this time around. USA finished on top of Group A after following up a 1-1 draw against Jamaica with a pair of 6-0 wins over St. Kitts & Nevis and Trinidad & Tobago.

Jesus Ferreira leads the way for the Americans in scoring so far with six goals in the group stage. The FC Dallas striker logged back-to-back hat tricks, with one coming in each of the 6-0 wins to close out the group stage.

Canada finished in second place in Group D, logging back-to-back draws with Guadeloupe and Guatemala, but finishing with a 4-2 win over Cuba to clinch a spot in the quarterfinal round. Junior Hoilett leads the team with one goal and two assists, while five other players ended up on the score sheet throughout the group stage.

The USMNT haven’t lost in their last nine outings and the Canadians haven’t won against the Americans since January 2022 in World Cup qualifying play. With how good the USA has been playing as of late, I’m backing them to ultimately get the win and advance to the semifinal round.