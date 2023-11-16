A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 “Dawn”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

A Ma Maniére is back with another collab with Jordan Brand set to drop tomorrow. This time it will be their take on the Air Jordan 5, with the “Dawn” set to drop Friday for a price of $225, with the “Dusk” set to drop next Friday.

A Ma Maniére has had some of the most coveted collabs with Jordan Brand over the past couple of years, including last year’s take on the Air Jordan 4 as well as previous takes on the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3. As always, the popular boutique is telling a story with this release and dropping a short film to accompany the sneaker.

The Air Jordan 5 is yet another classic designed by the GOAT, Tinker Hatfield. Taking its inspiration from World War II fighter jets, notably on the “teeth” seen on the shoe’s midsole, the shoe debuted on the court during MJ’s 1989-90 season with the Bulls and made a cultural impact as it was seen on the feet of Will Smith in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and supported with another an ad campaign featuring Jordan and Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon.

A Ma Maniére says its collab “elegantly merges heritage and modernity” and “blends luxury with culture, showcasing unique monogram patterns throughout and refined suede.” The A Ma Maniére logo can be seen in the AJ5s traditional midfoot mesh, which takes on a faux aged appearance, as well as on the 3M tongue of the left shoe and under the aged translucent outsole on the right sole. MJ’s No. 23 can be seen toward the heel area of the white suede upper, with elevated Nike Air branding on the back area of the shoe. Of course, like all other AJ5s, the signature “teeth” representing the aforementioned WWII fighter jets is present, this time in a striking blue, which is one of the accent colors seen throughout, on a black midsole. The drop will also be accompanied by a matching clothing capsule.

As noted above, this is the first of two colorways A Ma Maniére will drop this month, with the darker “Dusk” colorway set to drop next Friday. So it becomes a simple question: Dusk or Dawn?

A Ma Maniére drops are always hyped, so best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair of the “Dawn” this week and/or the “Dusk” next week!

