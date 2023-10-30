Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of November

November gets out of the gates hot with some collabs and the return of a reimagined classic Air Jordan 1 colorway.

Rhianna drops her latest collab with Puma, the Avanti L in a pair of colorways in men’s and women’s sizing on November 2. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Wheat and Nike Dunk Low Dusty Olive follow on November 3, as will a pair of Humanrace x Adidas Samba colorways and a colorway of the Reebok Shaq Attaq which honors his legendary 2000 season with the Lakers.

And the biggest drop of the week will come on November 4, as the Air Jordan 1 Royal Reimagined has its larger release after a smaller exclusive access drop in late October. The Reimagined line has seen a number of popular drops, so this one is sure to go quick.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late, and more releases will be added nearly every day.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late, and more releases will be added nearly every day.

Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!