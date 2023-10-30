 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of November

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of November.

By Andy Silva

November gets out of the gates hot with some collabs and the return of a reimagined classic Air Jordan 1 colorway.

Rhianna drops her latest collab with Puma, the Avanti L in a pair of colorways in men’s and women’s sizing on November 2. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Wheat and Nike Dunk Low Dusty Olive follow on November 3, as will a pair of Humanrace x Adidas Samba colorways and a colorway of the Reebok Shaq Attaq which honors his legendary 2000 season with the Lakers.

And the biggest drop of the week will come on November 4, as the Air Jordan 1 Royal Reimagined has its larger release after a smaller exclusive access drop in late October. The Reimagined line has seen a number of popular drops, so this one is sure to go quick.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late, and more releases will be added nearly every day.

Sneaker Releases for November

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Nike Dunk Low Retro Black/Black/White/Amber Brown Nov. 2 $115
Women's Fenty x Puma Avanti L Dark Myrtle Nov. 2 $160
Fenty x Puma Avanti L Dark Myrtle Nov. 2 $160
Women's Fenty x Puma Avanti L Club Navy Nov. 2 $160
Fenty x Puma Avanti L Club Navy Nov. 2 $160
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Wheat Nov. 3 $115
Nike Dunk Low Dusty Olive Nov. 3 $120
Humanrace x Adidas Samba Aluminium / Aluminium / Wonder Mauve Nov. 3 $180
Humanrace x Adidas Samba Orbit Green / Ash Grey / Ash Grey Nov. 3 $180
Reebok Shaq Attaq White / Core Black / Gold Metallic Nov. 3 $180
Air Jordan 1 Royal Reimagined Nov. 4 $180
Reebok Hip Hop Club C 85 Nov. 6 $100
Reebok Hip Hop Classic Nylon Nov. 6 $100
Women's Nike Vomero 5 Pink Oxford and Plum Eclipse Nov. 7 $180
Women's Nike Cortez Black and Sail Nov. 8 $110
Women's Nike Dunk Low Red Stardust/White/Rugged Orange Nov. 8 $115
Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White White and Varsity Maize Nov. 9 $205
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Light Bone and Phantom Nov. 9 $160
Women's Nike Dunk Low Vintage Green Nov. 9 $115
Air Jordan 5 Navy Nov. 10 $210
Nike Terminator High Phantom and Racer Blue Nov. 10 $150
Nike Dunk Low Retro Premium Sea Glass/Sail/Oil Green/Rose Gold Nov. 10 $135
Nike Dunk Low Sail/Coconut Milk/White/Deep Jungle Nov. 10 $115
Reebok Answer III White / Flash Red / White Nov. 10 $140
Women's Air Jordan 11 Neapolitan Nov. 11 $225
Women's Nike Dunk Low Twist Black/Black/White Nov. 11 $125

