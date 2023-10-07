Miami gives away game to Georgia Tech for absolutely no reason

The No. 17 Miami Hurricanes may have lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the dumbest way imaginable.

The Canes held a 20-17 lead and had the Jackets dead to rights. With GT out of timeouts, all Miami had to do was kneel the clock out and leave Hard Rock Stadium with the win. It’s that simple.

Instead, Mario Cristobal decided to run it. You can guess what happened next:

Miami was in position to win with 0:30 seconds remaining, only needing to kneel down the ball



They instead run the ball, fumble, Georgia Tech drives down the field for the win



Unreal



pic.twitter.com/yKr4wXWan9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 8, 2023

pic.twitter.com/cRkc2nIZuv — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) October 8, 2023

And this was 1000% unnecessary. Fire everyone.

All Miami had to do was take a knee. Instead hand off, fumble. Though it might get overturned. But they absolutely did not have to do anything but take a knee. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) October 8, 2023

Miami lost this football game. Yes GT had no timeouts, that isnt a mistake. pic.twitter.com/WjG89rnlke — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) October 8, 2023

Unbelievable. Literally threw an unbeaten mark into the trash for nothing. The Hurricanes would’ve remained one of the only unbeatens in the ACC and now you’re behind the eight-ball in the standings. Good job Mario.