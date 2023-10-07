 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami gives away game to Georgia Tech for absolutely no reason

This was bafflingly stupid and unnecessary, and Mario Cristobal needs to answer plenty of questions.

By Nick Simon
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal calls a play in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Miami Hurricanes may have lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the dumbest way imaginable.

The Canes held a 20-17 lead and had the Jackets dead to rights. With GT out of timeouts, all Miami had to do was kneel the clock out and leave Hard Rock Stadium with the win. It’s that simple.

Instead, Mario Cristobal decided to run it. You can guess what happened next:

And this was 1000% unnecessary. Fire everyone.

Unbelievable. Literally threw an unbeaten mark into the trash for nothing. The Hurricanes would’ve remained one of the only unbeatens in the ACC and now you’re behind the eight-ball in the standings. Good job Mario.

