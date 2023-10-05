Report: Kansas QB Jalon Daniels still dealing with back injury, Jason Bean to start Saturday vs. UCF

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean will start in Saturday’s home game vs. the UCF Knights, per Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. Bean will once again fill in for starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, who aggravated his back injury during pregame warmups of last Saturday’s game against Texas. His availability for this matchup will be determined on Saturday.

Daniels has been dealing with the back injury since fall camp and ultimately missed the team’s season opener against Missouri State on September 1. The senior quarterback would step on the field for the next three weeks, leading them to victories over Illinois, Nevada, and BYU. He was gearing up to play in their anticipated ranked showdown against Texas last week, but would ultimately not see the field. He missed practice on Monday and Tuesday this week and head coach Lance Leipold ruled him as day-to-day.

As for Bean, He went 9-21 for 136 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 41-14 loss to Texas. This is far from the first time that the sixth-year QB has been called into action as he played a good chunk of last season when Daniels was hurt.