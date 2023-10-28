Colorado State penalized 15 yards for fans throwing snowballs at Air Force [VIDEO]

While a 20-degree night in Fort Collins, Colorado is not out the norm, the referees of the Mountain West Conference are not here for your wintry celebrations.

The Colorado State Rams got penalized 15 yards on the first play of the second half against the Air Force Falcons for ... having their fans throw snow balls at the opposing sideline.

"Unsportsmanlike conduct on the Colorado State bench. Will the audience please refrain from throwing snowballs?" ‍♂️❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/qnJEHqtnd0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 29, 2023

The official penalty in the book is unsportsmanlike conduct, and in a game that was tied 13-13 at half it made a difference! Air Force drove the length of the field via a 10-play, 75-yard drive to take a 20-13 lead. From the live stats in the press box.

Air Force closed as a 14.5-point favorite over Colorado State at DraftKings Sportsbook.