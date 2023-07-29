 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 291

We break down pre-fight odds, provide round-by-round odds, and get you the eventual result for Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 291.

By Lance Cartelli
Opponents Jan Blachowicz of Poland and Alex Pereira of Brazil face off during the UFC 291 ceremonial weigh-in at Delta Center on July 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 291 is here.

The highly anticipated PPV is set for Saturday, July 29, from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira makes his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz, a former light heavyweight champion.

Pereira (7-2) has entered the UFC octagon four times, battling Israel Adesanya twice. He split his two bouts with Adsenya, losing his latest match by TKO.

Blachowicz (29-9-1) last fought at UFC 282, in a match that resulted in a split draw. If he wins his match tonight, he’s expected to receive a title shot against returning former champion Jiri Prochazka in the near future.

Blachowicz is favored to win in this bout with -120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira round-by-round results

Round 1 — TBD

Round 2 — TBD

Round 3 — TBD

