Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC 291 on July 29 [VIDEO]

UFC is in Salt Lake City this weekend for its latest PPV and we’re here with live updates of all results from the early preliminary card through the main event featuring Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

The early preliminary card gets going inside the Delta Center at 7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card follows at 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN. The main card gets underway at 10 p.m. as an ESPN+ PPV. We can expect Poirier and Gaethje to hit the ring in the midnight hour.

The card was shaken up on Friday when the main card welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira was canceled. The heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio De Lima was moved up to the main card and the flyweight bout between CJ Vergara and Vinicius Salvador was moved up to the preliminary card.

Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 291 card wraps up.

Main card

Main event: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Poirier: -150

Gaethje: +130

Winning method

Poirier by KO/TKO/DQ: +200

Poirier by Submission: +650

Poirier by Decision: +330

Draw: +5000

Gaethje by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Gaethje by Submission: +2000

Gaethje by Decision: +500

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Blachowicz: -110

Pereira: -110

Winning method

Blachowicz by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Blachowicz by Submission: +550

Blachowicz by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Pereira by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Pereira by Submission: +2000

Pereira by Decision: +550

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Lewis: +185

De Lima: -215

Winning method

Lewis by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Lewis by Submission: +2500

Lewis by Decision: +1400

Draw: +5000

De Lima by KO/TKO/DQ: -110

De Lima by Submission: +600

De Lima by Decision: +600

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Ferguson: +295

Green: -360

Winning method

Ferguson by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Ferguson by Submission: +1200

Ferguson by Decision: +650

Draw: +5000

Green by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Green by Submission: +900

Green by Decision: +130

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Chiesa: +125

Holland: -145

Winning method

Chiesa by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Chiesa by Submission: +330

Chiesa by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Holland by KO/TKO/DQ: +140

Holland by Submission: +500

Holland by Decision: +650

Preliminary card

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

Bonfim: -340

Giles: +280

Winning method

Bonfim by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Bonfim by Submission: +110

Bonfim by Decision: +700

Draw: +5000

Giles by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Giles by Submission: +1800

Giles by Decision: +550

CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

Vergara: -165

Salvador: +135

Winning method

Vergara by KO/TKO/DQ: +180

Vergara by Submission: +1200

Vergara by Decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Salvador by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Salvador by Submission: +1600

Salvador by Decision: +600

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Kopylov: -220

Ribeiro: +180

Winning method

Kopylov by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Kopylov by Submission: +1200

Kopylov by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Ribeiro by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Ribeiro by Submission: +2000

Ribeiro by Decision: +700

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Matthews: -260

Flowers: +220

Winning method

Matthews by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Matthews by Submission: +180

Matthews by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Flowers by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Flowers by Submission: +1800

Flowers by Decision: +900

Early preliminary card

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic

Semelsberger: -205

Medic: +175

Winning method

Semelsberger by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Semelsberger by Submission: +800

Semelsberger by Decision: +330

Draw: +5000

Medic by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Medic by Submission: +1600

Medic by Decision: +600

Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Maverick: -285

Cachoeira: +240

Winning method

Maverick by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Maverick by Submission: +180

Maverick by Decision: +150

Draw: +5000

Cachoeira by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Cachoeira by Submission: +2000

Cachoeira by Decision: +650