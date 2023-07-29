 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC 291 on July 29 [VIDEO]

We’ll be tracking the results all night during UFC 291 from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 29, all the way through Poirier vs. Gaethje.

By Lance Cartelli
Opponents Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje face off during the UFC 291 ceremonial weigh-in at Delta Center on July 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC is in Salt Lake City this weekend for its latest PPV and we’re here with live updates of all results from the early preliminary card through the main event featuring Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

The early preliminary card gets going inside the Delta Center at 7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card follows at 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN. The main card gets underway at 10 p.m. as an ESPN+ PPV. We can expect Poirier and Gaethje to hit the ring in the midnight hour.

The card was shaken up on Friday when the main card welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira was canceled. The heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio De Lima was moved up to the main card and the flyweight bout between CJ Vergara and Vinicius Salvador was moved up to the preliminary card.

Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 291 card wraps up.

Main card

Main event: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Poirier: -150
Gaethje: +130

Winning method

Poirier by KO/TKO/DQ: +200
Poirier by Submission: +650
Poirier by Decision: +330
Draw: +5000
Gaethje by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Gaethje by Submission: +2000
Gaethje by Decision: +500

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Blachowicz: -110
Pereira: -110

Winning method

Blachowicz by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Blachowicz by Submission: +550
Blachowicz by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
Pereira by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Pereira by Submission: +2000
Pereira by Decision: +550

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Lewis: +185
De Lima: -215

Winning method

Lewis by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Lewis by Submission: +2500
Lewis by Decision: +1400
Draw: +5000
De Lima by KO/TKO/DQ: -110
De Lima by Submission: +600
De Lima by Decision: +600

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Ferguson: +295
Green: -360

Winning method

Ferguson by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Ferguson by Submission: +1200
Ferguson by Decision: +650
Draw: +5000
Green by KO/TKO/DQ: +150
Green by Submission: +900
Green by Decision: +130

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Chiesa: +125
Holland: -145

Winning method

Chiesa by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
Chiesa by Submission: +330
Chiesa by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
Holland by KO/TKO/DQ: +140
Holland by Submission: +500
Holland by Decision: +650

Preliminary card

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

Bonfim: -340
Giles: +280

Winning method

Bonfim by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Bonfim by Submission: +110
Bonfim by Decision: +700
Draw: +5000
Giles by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Giles by Submission: +1800
Giles by Decision: +550

CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

Vergara: -165
Salvador: +135

Winning method

Vergara by KO/TKO/DQ: +180
Vergara by Submission: +1200
Vergara by Decision: +250
Draw: +5000
Salvador by KO/TKO/DQ: +240
Salvador by Submission: +1600
Salvador by Decision: +600

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Kopylov: -220
Ribeiro: +180

Winning method

Kopylov by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Kopylov by Submission: +1200
Kopylov by Decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Ribeiro by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Ribeiro by Submission: +2000
Ribeiro by Decision: +700

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Matthews: -260
Flowers: +220

Winning method

Matthews by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Matthews by Submission: +180
Matthews by Decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Flowers by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Flowers by Submission: +1800
Flowers by Decision: +900

Early preliminary card

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic

Semelsberger: -205
Medic: +175

Winning method

Semelsberger by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Semelsberger by Submission: +800
Semelsberger by Decision: +330
Draw: +5000
Medic by KO/TKO/DQ: +330
Medic by Submission: +1600
Medic by Decision: +600

Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Maverick: -285
Cachoeira: +240

Winning method

Maverick by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Maverick by Submission: +180
Maverick by Decision: +150
Draw: +5000
Cachoeira by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Cachoeira by Submission: +2000
Cachoeira by Decision: +650

