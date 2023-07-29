Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC 291 on July 29 [VIDEO]

UFC is in Salt Lake City this weekend for its latest PPV and we’re here with live updates of all results from the early preliminary card through the main event featuring Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
The early preliminary card gets going inside the Delta Center at 7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card follows at 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN. The main card gets underway at 10 p.m. as an ESPN+ PPV. We can expect Poirier and Gaethje to hit the ring in the midnight hour.
The card was shaken up on Friday when the main card welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira was canceled. The heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio De Lima was moved up to the main card and the flyweight bout between CJ Vergara and Vinicius Salvador was moved up to the preliminary card.
Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 291 card wraps up.
Main card
Main event: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
Winning method
Poirier by KO/TKO/DQ: +200
Poirier by Submission: +650
Poirier by Decision: +330
Draw: +5000
Gaethje by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Gaethje by Submission: +2000
Gaethje by Decision: +500
Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
Blachowicz: -110
Pereira: -110
Winning method
Blachowicz by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Blachowicz by Submission: +550
Blachowicz by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
Pereira by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Pereira by Submission: +2000
Pereira by Decision: +550
Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima
Lewis: +185
De Lima: -215
Winning method
Lewis by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Lewis by Submission: +2500
Lewis by Decision: +1400
Draw: +5000
De Lima by KO/TKO/DQ: -110
De Lima by Submission: +600
De Lima by Decision: +600
Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green
Ferguson: +295
Green: -360
Winning method
Ferguson by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Ferguson by Submission: +1200
Ferguson by Decision: +650
Draw: +5000
Green by KO/TKO/DQ: +150
Green by Submission: +900
Green by Decision: +130
Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland
Chiesa: +125
Holland: -145
Winning method
Chiesa by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
Chiesa by Submission: +330
Chiesa by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
Holland by KO/TKO/DQ: +140
Holland by Submission: +500
Holland by Decision: +650
Preliminary card
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles
Bonfim: -340
Giles: +280
Winning method
Bonfim by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Bonfim by Submission: +110
Bonfim by Decision: +700
Draw: +5000
Giles by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Giles by Submission: +1800
Giles by Decision: +550
CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador
Vergara: -165
Salvador: +135
Winning method
Vergara by KO/TKO/DQ: +180
Vergara by Submission: +1200
Vergara by Decision: +250
Draw: +5000
Salvador by KO/TKO/DQ: +240
Salvador by Submission: +1600
Salvador by Decision: +600
Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Kopylov: -220
Ribeiro: +180
Winning method
Kopylov by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Kopylov by Submission: +1200
Kopylov by Decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Ribeiro by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Ribeiro by Submission: +2000
Ribeiro by Decision: +700
Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers
Matthews: -260
Flowers: +220
Winning method
Matthews by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Matthews by Submission: +180
Matthews by Decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Flowers by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Flowers by Submission: +1800
Flowers by Decision: +900
Early preliminary card
Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic
Semelsberger: -205
Medic: +175
Winning method
Semelsberger by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Semelsberger by Submission: +800
Semelsberger by Decision: +330
Draw: +5000
Medic by KO/TKO/DQ: +330
Medic by Submission: +1600
Medic by Decision: +600
Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Maverick: -285
Cachoeira: +240
Winning method
Maverick by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Maverick by Submission: +180
Maverick by Decision: +150
Draw: +5000
Cachoeira by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Cachoeira by Submission: +2000
Cachoeira by Decision: +650