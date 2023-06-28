How a Bettor Won Over $84,000 With a $5 Awards Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

On DraftKings Sportsbook, you can find multiple ways to approach just about every game from every sport. If you’re looking for something that’s long-term, you can also consider betting on teams to make the playoffs, go over/under their win total or win their division. You can also take a long-term look and invest in specific players to win postseason awards.

Like with many picks, multiple awards selections can be combined into a parlay bet to boost the payout if each of the legs is correct. One bettor used that strategy to perfection and combined the correct selection of seven award winners to turn a bet of just $5 into a massive payout of $84,145.

The combined odds of the seven props checked in at an amazing +1682900 when the bet was placed. Here are the selections that were part of the parlay, and you can scroll down for more details as to how it all played out.

When Connor McDavid was announced the 2022-23 NHL MVP, one customer’s six-month sweat proved to be well worth it as they cashed the following $5 seven-leg Player Awards parlay at +1682900 to win $84,145!

Check out the list of the picks here and scroll for more details as to how it all unfolded:

Garrett Wilson to win 22/23 NFL OROY

Sauce Gardner to win 22/23 NFL DROY

Joel Embiid to win 22/23 NBA MVP

Jaren Jackson Jr. to win 22/23 NBA DPOY

Malcolm Brogdon to win 22/23 NBA 6th MOY

Connor McDavid to win 22/23 NHL MVP

Zach Edey to win 22/23 NCAAB Wooden Award

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

Before we dive in, just a quick reminder that a parlay bet is a bet that requires multiple outcomes to occur. A parlay bet cashes when all outcomes within the parlay are selected correctly. You can learn more about how they work in the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

The first awards for this parlay were handed out all the way back on February 9. That was when the 12th Annual NFL Honors took place at the Phoenix Symphony Hall. This bettor had taken a pair of Jets rookies to claim their respective Rookie of the Year awards.

Of the two Jets winners, Wilson won by a narrower margin, barely edging out Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker for the award by a vote of 156-129. Walker actually got more first-place votes than Wilson did, but Wilson had 19 second-place votes compared to just eight for Walker. Brock Purdy finished third.

Wilson earned the award despite plenty of inconsistency and struggles from the QB position for New York. He managed to lead all rookie receivers with 83 catches for 1,103 yards. The team posted his top 10 plays to celebrate and hopes Wilson can be even more successful in the coming year now that Aaron Rodgers is in town.

The NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year's Top 10 Plays



⚡ @GarrettWilson_V pic.twitter.com/FgyHNK3XSx — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 10, 2023

It was just the third time in the history of the awards that the same team had both rookie award winners. Gardner won in a landslide by a vote of 242-149 over second-place finisher Aiden Hutchinson. Gardner got 46 first-place votes compared to just three for Hutchinson. The team also posted Gardner’s top 10 plays from the season in the tweet below:

D'ROY GARDNER'S TOP 10 PLAYS pic.twitter.com/n3wpV1tRr6 — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 10, 2023

Once this parlay had started going green with those two Gang Green selections, the next big winner came from college basketball. The John Wooden Award was announced on April 4, 2023, and as this bettor predicted, it was Zach Edey of Purdue who went home with the hardware.

Edey had a dominant season for the Boilermakers, averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game. He was the first Canadian player to ever win the Wooden Award and the first Purdue player since Glenn Robinson in 1994. After winning the award and exploring his prospects in the NBA Draft, Edey opted to return to Purdue, where he’ll look to help the Boilermakers erase a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

Presenting the @WoodenAward winner given to the NATION’S TOP PLAYER! pic.twitter.com/FEfBZVVHKo — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 8, 2023

With three legs down and four to go, the next awards that were part of this parlay were the NBA awards. This bettor selected Joel Embiid to win Most Valuable Player, Jaren Jackson Jr. to win Defensive Player of the Year and Malcolm Brogdon to win the Sixth Man of the Year.

The first of those three awards given out was the Defensive Player of the Year. Jackson led the NBA in blocks per game and block percentage while finishing second in total blocks. He beat out the Bucks’ Brook Lopez and Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley to become the second player in Grizzlies history to win the award, joining Marc Gasol. Jackson was the second-youngest player to ever win the award, and the Grizzlies celebrated by posting the below highlight reel to their Twitter account. Here’s the must-watch video if you’re a fan of block parties:

Brogdon was announced as the Sixth Man of the Year a few days later, claiming the award named after Celtics legend John Havlicek. Brogdon came off the bench all year for Boston and helped them post the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and make a run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. To claim the award, he received 60 of the 100 first-place votes and beat out Immanuel Quickley of New York and Bobby Portis of Milwaukee.

Difference maker from day one pic.twitter.com/Nn2nU7MGkP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 20, 2023

The final NBA Award handed out was the biggest of them all, as Joel Embiid finally claimed his first MVP award. He led the NBA in scoring for the second straight season, producing 33.1 points per game while leading his team to the third seed in the Eastern Conference. He added a career-high 10.7 rebounds per game as well and brought plenty of energy on the defensive end, posting 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest. He became the fifth member of the 76ers to ever win the award, joining legendary stars Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Allen Iverson and Moses Malone. The team highlighted his legendary season in this tweet:

The final award of the parlay was just handed out on Monday night. The final vote wasn’t a close call, as Connor McDavid claimed the Hart Trophy for the third time in a landslide vote. In fact, he received 195 of 196 first-place votes with only one writer not selecting him as the MVP.

McDavid definitely had a compelling case for the award after scoring leading the league with 153 points. His total was 30 points higher than his previous career best set last season and made him the first player in almost 20 years to top the 150-point mark. McDavid also led the league with a career-best 64 goals.

Connor McDavid in 2022-23:

☑️ Most goals in NHL

☑️ Most assists in NHL

☑️ Most points in NHL

☑️ Most Outstanding Player (as voted by the @NHLPA)

☑️ Most Valuable Player to his team#NHLStats: https://t.co/CYi6YD6PIf #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/dKuOvAHQQQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 27, 2023

McDavid’s win meant that this bettor had hit all seven picks of the parlay correctly and had walked away with their own award—an $84,145 payout! You can build your own parlay using either awards picks like this parlay or many of the other picks available on DraftKings Sportsbook. Whether you choose near-term results or something on a season-long basis like these awards, there are always many ways to add extra interest to whatever games have your attention, so get started on building your betting slip today!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place a SGP:

Find a game that has the SGP icon in the left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Z.Thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.