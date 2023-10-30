NBA Betting Systems: Trending Basketball Picks, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The new Systems tool in the DraftKings Sportsbooks’ Stats Hub highlights plays based on various factors that have been trending over the last seven days, last 30 days and the entire season. With this article, we’re going to look at some of the systems that have been trending over the past week with the intent of finding other games that could apply to those systems over the next week of games.

One thing to note about the potential upcoming system matches sections throughout this article. NBA favorite/underdog, spread and totals are generally not available until the evening before games. Also, some systems can be based on the result of a previous game. Confirm the games mentioned under this section are matches prior to making your picks.

SYSTEM: Road team Against the Spread after not playing the previous day

There’s another system within this system that’s been particularly effective, but I’d rather focus on the larger sample size to start.

The first week of the season didn’t feature a ton of back-to-backs, so this system has already been in play for a whopping 35 games. Across those contests, the road team is 21-13-1 ATS — that’s a 61.43% success rate.

Now, 14 of those games were the first game of the season for teams. As much as they still apply to the system, I do want to note that if you take those games out of the equation, the hit rate for this system jumps to 68.18% (15-7) since the play went 6-6-1 on the first two days of 2023-24.

One note before looking at games that could apply to this system over the next week. This system has been a bit better for favorites than underdogs. Road underdogs after not playing the previous day are 13-9 ATS (59.09%) to start the season. Still a very sound number, but road favorites are 8-4-1 ATS (65.38%) after not playing the previous day. But, I didn’t want to separate them sooner in this breakdown because both numbers are good and the sample size for underdogs in this setting is almost double that of favorites.

SYSTEM PICK FOR OCTOBER 30

SYSTEM: Under on total when a home did not play the previous day

Yes, another system based on a team not having played the previous day. And the first system we looked at matches up nicely with this one to create potential same game parlay options.

There have been 36 games played in which this system applied, and the under went 22-14 (61.11%) in those instances.

This is another system that’s played more to the hand of favorites during this stretch. But this time, favorites also have the larger sample size. The under is 15-9 (62.50%) when the home team is favored in this setting, whereas it’s 7-5 (58.33%) when the home team is the underdog in this setting.

Before getting into potential matches, here are some other systems to consider when breaking down these game — some of which support the system matches and some that are contradictory:

The under is 3-6 when a team is playing on the second leg of a back-to-back.

The under is 10-7 when a favorite is coming off a win.

The under is 7-3 in interconference games.

SYSTEM PICK FOR OCTOBER 30

