NFL Betting Systems for Week 8: Football Picks, Best Bets, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

With this article, I’m highlighting the new Systems feature available in DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check out the feature for yourself to find appealing systems in play this week!

System: Non-conference favorites ATS

Last week, we focused on a similar system. However, that one focused solely on AFC road favorites in non-conference games. This one opens things up quite a bit.

Through the first three weeks of the season, this system only went 5-4-1. That’s not going to get things done. But, over the last four weeks, this system is 13-9-1, bringing this system’s season-long hit rate to 57.58% (18-13-2).

Here are the nine games this system applies to:

ATL @ TEN

HOU @ CAR

NYJ @ NYG

NO @ IND

SEA vs CLE

BAL @ ARI

SF vs. CIN

LAC vs. CHI

DET vs. LV

The Texans are my preferred play for this one. They’ve been one of the best teams against the spread to start the season at 4-2. Meanwhile, the Panthers are a cool 0-5-1 ATS.

Also since 2021, when both teams in non-conference games are coming off a bye, the favorite is 8-3 ATS when playing on the road.

System: Under on total in divisional games

Another league-wide trend is in play in Week 8, but it only applies to a handful of games with there being so many non-conference games slated.

After hitting in 56% of the divisional matchups last season, the under is 21- 13 (61.8%) those games this season. NFC divisional games have a higher hit rate (66.7%) than AFC divisional games (57.9%), but both numbers are still impressive enough to put each of the following four games in play:

PHI @ WAS

MIN @ GB

KC @ DEN

NE @ MIA

KC at DEN gets the nod here, as both teams are 2-0 to the under in divisional games this season. The Chiefs have also been heavy to the under this season (5-2) and the under is 13-8 in Denver since 2021.

