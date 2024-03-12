3 moves Colts must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The Indianapolis Colts hung tight in the 2023 season despite rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson picking up a season-ending injury after only four games. Backup QB Gardner Minshew saw playing time in all 17 games and helped Indy finish the season 9-8 and in second place in the AFC South.

3 things Colts must do this offseason

Add a cornerback

Indianapolis’ cornerback depth is in a bad place. The Colt’s No. 1 corner from last season, Kenny Moore, is a free agent. He should be a priority re-sign, but if he isn’t, then Indianapolis needs to bring in a top corner to lead the secondary. Moore played in 16 games last season and had the most interceptions for a cornerback with three and the third-most tackles with 93.

Re-sign Grover Stewart, add defensive line depth

The money would have to be smart for Indy, but they should try to re-sign Stewart. He only played in 11 games in 2023 and saw a regression in his sack totals from four down to just 0.5. Still, he is a skilled defensive tackle who can help provide stability in the middle of the line and slow down the run. Along with Stewart, the Colts should invest in more depth across the defensive line, as an injury to Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, or Samson Ebukam would leave a hole that a current backup wouldn’t be able to fill.

Draft an offensive lineman in the first round

Indianapolis currently holds the No. 15 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. They will likely benefit from not needing a quarterback or a top wide receiver, so they can use the selection on one of the better offensive linemen or cornerbacks. Provided that they re-sign Moore, this allows them to use their first-round pick on either an offensive tackle or a guard. This player likely will start off providing depth, which is a hefty price to pay for a first-round pick, but we have seen what happens when the Colts’ line picks up an injury or two, and it isn’t pretty. Protecting Anthony Richardson is of utmost importance so use the first-round pick on an offensive lineman.